Celebrities Support Naomi Osaka After French Open Withdrawal

Stars are rallying around Naomi Osaka after she withdrew from the French Open following her decision not to participate in post-game press conferences due to her anxiety (which resulted in a $ 15,000 fine).

“Hey everyone, this isn’t a situation I ever imagined or intended when I posted a few days ago. I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris, “Naomi wrote in a social media statement. “I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer. More importantly I would never trivialize mental health or use the term lightly.”

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Naomi continued, “The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that. Anyone that knows me knows I’m introverted, and anyone that has seen me at the tournaments will notice that I’m often wearing headphones as that helps dull my social anxiety. Though the tennis press has always been kind to me (and I wanna apologize especially to all the cool journalists who I may have hurt), I am not a natural public speaker and get huge waves of anxiety before I speak to the world’s media. I get really nervous and find it stressful to always try to engage and give you the best answers I can. “

She explained that skipping this tournament’s press conferences was important to her self-care because she was already feeling anxious, saying, “I announced it preemptively because I do feel the rules are quite outdated in parts and wanted to highlight that. I wrote privately to the tournament apologizing and saying that I would be more than happy to speak with them after the tournament as the Slams are intense. I’m gonna take some time away from the court now, but when the time is right I really want to work with the Tour to discuss ways we can make things better for the players, press and fans. Anyways hope you are all doing well and staying safe, love you guys I’ll see you when I see you. “

Several fellow athletes have spoke out in support of Naomi. Tennis champs Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King both tweeted words of encouragement:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Russell Wilson re-tweeted Naomi’s statement applauding her courage:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

And Laurie Hernandez said she was proud of Naomi for putting her foot down:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Serena Williams also spoke out in a post-match press conference, saying, per the Associated Press, “I feel for Naomi” and “You just have to let her handle it the way she wants to and the best way she thinks she can. That’s the only thing I can say: I think she is doing the best she can. “

Meanwhile, Naomi’s Instagram post is full of supportive comments, including from Venus Williams who wrote, “So proud of you. Take care of yourself and see you back winning soon!”

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io