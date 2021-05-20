celebrities such as Hugo Silva and Beatriz Rico support the insulted Red Cross aid worker on social media

In the foreground, a Red Cross volunteer melts into an emotional hug with a fainted migrant who has just arrived in Ceuta. The image of Luna and this young Sub-Saharan man has been around the world as testimony to the unprecedented crisis that the autonomous city is experiencing this week. His gesture and his delivery have received multiple praise on social networks through the ‘hashtag’ #ThanksLuna, which also seeks to defend it from the attacks suffered.

However, despite the infinity of messages of support and recognition on these platforms, he has also had to endure insults and ridicule, which they have led him to abandon them. For this reason, personalities from different sectors have begun to use the ‘hashtag’ to convey all their love to Luna.

The young woman, 20 years old and from Móstoles, she moved to Ceuta – her mother’s hometown, Inma – a few months ago to carry out an internship in her studies and there she is striving to help those who need it.

“[#GraciasLuna] We are an organization in which there are many Moons, who help people like those who come to Ceuta on a daily basis. Or to Arguineguín. Or to the Canary Islands. Or that they are in your neighborhood. Around the world, #EnTodasPartes #Humanidad #Voluntariado #Independencia #Neutralidad “, is the tweet published by the Red Cross in support of the young woman and the volunteers who go out of their way to help those in need.

Along the same lines, Amnesty International has expressed its gratitude to the young woman and “to all the Moons” for make “this world a better place”.

#Thank you Moon for your humanity. And thanks to all the Moons: those that save lives, those that defend the #DDHH. You make this world a better place. 📢 All people who arrive on our shores have the right to be treated for what they are: people with rights and dignity. pic.twitter.com/wB4AmRI9pB – Amnesty International Spain (@amnistiaespana) May 20, 2021

The political class has also turned to the young volunteer and he has expressed his gratitude for the selfless work he does. Yolanda Díaz, Nadia Calviño, Pablo Echenique, Victoria Rosell … are some of those who have wanted to send their support to Luna.

#Thank you moon

Thanks to all of you who have excited us these days and made us feel proud. We cannot forget the most important things: people, empathy, solidarity and affection. pic.twitter.com/ygMj6BpsWo – Teresa Ribera 🌹 (@Teresaribera) May 19, 2021

We will not allow hatred to win. Those of us who have seen in this embrace a symbol of the best that we have in our country are more. #ThanksLuna, your empathy is a source of pride. 😍💜https: //t.co/VpfdZajgTw – Rita Maestre 🌾 (@Rita_Maestre) May 19, 2021

Also figures from show business, like Hugo Silva, Beatriz Rico, Anabel Alonso or Ismael Serrano have wanted to extend their support to Luna.

Luna Reyes with 20 years giving a lesson to the world with a gesture of humanity #GraciasLuna – Hugo Silva (@rastacai) May 20, 2021

Luna, you are the image of love and dedication. You have become someone we love without knowing. I hope you return to this social network, we are many more who value you #GraciasLuna pic.twitter.com/pKPSpIb2jT – Beatriz Rico (@bearicoactriz) May 20, 2021

#ThanksLuna has to be TT, she has had to protect her accounts for some heartless.

May our support and admiration reach you. # GraciasLuna – Anabel Alonso Official 🇪🇸🇪🇸🇪🇸 (@AnabelAlonso_of) May 19, 2021

These social media harassment campaigns are disgusting. #GraciasLuna because that embrace of solidarity reconciles us with the world. Above hatred and tension, gestures like yours bring sanity to this time and inspire many people. Cheer up. https://t.co/Vlm29y6PI1 – Ismael Serrano (@SerranoIsmael) May 19, 2021

If this photo in which a woman, in an extraordinary act of humanity, comforts a collapsed man who sees how a few meters away they are trying to revive a friend, has been the object of ridicule and derision, we have a serious problem of unsolvable moral rot . #ThanksLuna pic.twitter.com/21LERtKoXH – Félix Álvarez (@Felisuco_) May 20, 2021

Luna has chosen not to make any kind of statements and has even made the determination to temporarily close your social networks, mainly Twitter, for the criticism received.