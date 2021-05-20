celebrities such as Hugo Silva and Beatriz Rico support the insulted Red Cross aid worker on social media

In the foreground, a Red Cross volunteer melts into an emotional hug with a fainted migrant who has just arrived in Ceuta. The image of Luna and this young Sub-Saharan man has been around the world as testimony to the unprecedented crisis that the autonomous city is experiencing this week. His gesture and his delivery have received multiple praise on social networks through the ‘hashtag’ #ThanksLuna, which also seeks to defend it from the attacks suffered.

However, despite the infinity of messages of support and recognition on these platforms, he has also had to endure insults and ridicule, which they have led him to abandon them. For this reason, personalities from different sectors have begun to use the ‘hashtag’ to convey all their love to Luna.

The young woman, 20 years old and from Móstoles, she moved to Ceuta – her mother’s hometown, Inma – a few months ago to carry out an internship in her studies and there she is striving to help those who need it.

“[#GraciasLuna] We are an organization in which there are many Moons, who help people like those who come to Ceuta on a daily basis. Or to Arguineguín. Or to the Canary Islands. Or that they are in your neighborhood. Around the world, #EnTodasPartes #Humanidad #Voluntariado #Independencia #Neutralidad “, is the tweet published by the Red Cross in support of the young woman and the volunteers who go out of their way to help those in need.

Along the same lines, Amnesty International has expressed its gratitude to the young woman and “to all the Moons” for make “this world a better place”.

The political class has also turned to the young volunteer and he has expressed his gratitude for the selfless work he does. Yolanda Díaz, Nadia Calviño, Pablo Echenique, Victoria Rosell … are some of those who have wanted to send their support to Luna.

Also figures from show business, like Hugo Silva, Beatriz Rico, Anabel Alonso or Ismael Serrano have wanted to extend their support to Luna.

Luna has chosen not to make any kind of statements and has even made the determination to temporarily close your social networks, mainly Twitter, for the criticism received.