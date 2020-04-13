To instill encouragement among the Mexican public amid the health contingency that is wreaking havoc in much of the world due to the coronavirus, various personalities from different media came together in a video clip to sing “Cielito lindo”; however, the idea was counterproductive since these characters became a trend for several hours due to negative and mocking reactions to this initiative.

Almost a month ago, the actress Gal Gadot, who played the role of Wonder Woman, joined other celebrities in the North American entertainment industry to sing the song “Imagine” by John Lennon, in a video that was later uploaded to social networks and who tried to convey a hopeful message to the public.

In this clip celebrities like Natalie Portman, Will Ferrel, Mark Ruffalo and Jimmy Fallon, among some more; and although the idea sounds inspiring, the public considered that the song contributed absolutely nothing to the current situation, so they called it unnecessary, to say the least.

This Sunday, singers, athletes, comedians and youtubers Mexicans they made a video intoning “Cielito lindo”, the traditional song that has served as a nationalist anthem on various occasions, like in world cups and olympic games to support the Aztec teams before the world.

The singers Carlos Rivera, Yuri, Mane de la Parra; comedian Chumel Torres; actors like Vadhir Derbez, Yolanda Andrade, Claudia Álvarez, Billy Rovzar, Erick Elías, Cecilia Suárez, Chantal Torres, Fer Aragonés, Irene Azuela, Iván Sánchez, Mauricio Nieto, Michelle Torres, Montserrat Oliver and Pablo Gil; and the athletes Paola Espinosa and Raúl Jiménez, joined their voices and image to invite Mexican society to go out at 8 at night on their balconies and sing the Mexican song as a gesture of brotherhood, solidarity and hope.

“We want to send you a message full of love, hope, positive. Now more than ever it is when we have to be united ”, is the phrase with which the video begins.

But this initiative did not generate the expected response, because a large number of users on social networks “destroyed” the video with their scathing comments, since many considered that the proposal “does not represent them”.

In fact, this act was not viewed favorably, as Internet users were of the opinion that the celebrities who appear in such a video enjoy privileges and comforts that the vast majority of the population does not possess, neither during the current quarantine nor before it, reason why the initiative was seen by many as a provocation.

And although a few weeks ago, residents of a luxury housing complex in Santa Fe, in Mexico City, did the same from their terraces, windows and balconies, emulating the “performance” that has been carried out in other parts of the world. during this period, like in Italy, the idea of ​​interpreting the song that made the acclaimed Pedro Infante popular, was not to the liking of many.

People agreed that people in this quarantine are already having a bad enough time that, above all, have to “bear” the videos that do not represent even moral support or any beneficial purpose for anyone, assuring that the characters in question only sought to be noticed and ended up making evident the social inequality in which the pandemic is being experienced in Mexico.

“What if we sing” Cielito lindo “so that the poor locked up in their micro houses get relief?” “I already heard“ Cielito lindo ”in the voice of a group of influencers and celebrities from their prestigious quarantine. I feel much better now. No one in your life bitch. Not even the mother of those bastards “,” If nobody wanted to see gringo celebrities singing “Imagine”, I don’t know why they thought we wanted to see Mexican wannabes “singing” “Cielito lindo”. What a bear dog ”, “Hopefully those who sing” Cielito lindo “will donate a month of their salary to people like my parents, that they will not receive a peso until the contingency is over “,” Like good whitexicans they went out to sing “Cielito lindo” to show that when it is not about them they will still do everything possible to make it about them ” , “I was showing my mom the video of the illustrious singing” Cielito lindo “, we weren’t even halfway there and she said annoyed: Take off that bullshit, please”, “I think in the end the video of celebrities singing” Cielito cute ”he did get us to join as Mexicans, we are united by the same discomfort and anger towards that slimy ball ”, “Imagine living so far from reality as to believe that singing” Cielito lindo “helps fight the pandemic,” were just some of the hundreds of reactions generated.

Who has been the bank of the greatest criticism and ridicule has been the comedian Chumel Torresbecause he was one of the first to criticize what was done almost a month ago by the Israeli model Gal Gadot and company, for which he was deemed incongruous.

“Chumel Torres after having participated in the video of” Cielito lindo “: Did anyone see my dignity around here? ”

Users questioned the personalities featured in the clip, mentioning that why they did not support by making donations or promoting initiatives to help people most affected by the pandemic instead of recording themselves singing.