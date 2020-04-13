Telemundo-

Your browser does not support iframes.

Just as he did Gal Gadot and group of Hollywood actors, who came together virtually to perform the famous song “Imagine” by John Lennon, Mexican celebrities intoned “Cielito Lindo” together to cheer up their fans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Through their respective Instagram profiles, Carlos Rivera, Yuri, Erick elias, Vadhir Derbez, Iván Sánchez, Claudia Alvarez and Billy Rovzar They shared the emotional music video.

“A great movement is being generated, join us in continuing to share our best wishes!” Reads the post’s description.

Renowned athletes such as the Olympic diver have also participated in this initiative organized by an insurance company. Paola Espinosa and the footballer Raúl Jiménez.

The clip quickly became a trend, as it generated endless opinions divided among netizens. While some felt that it does not contribute anything in these moments of emergency, others thanked the famous for this message of hope.

See all the details in the video.

It may interest you:

Famous Mexicans with coronaviruses: Omar Fayad, Camila Sodi and more

Thalía explodes against the President of Mexico for his recommendations regarding the coronavirus

On video: Yuri entertains his fans by dancing to the coronavirus song

Telemundo