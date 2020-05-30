New York, May 30 . .- More and more celebrities are showing these days their outrage at the death of an African-American citizen police officer George Floyd on May 25, the last one being singer Beyoncé, who He stressed that this pain should not be “normalized”.

“We have all seen his murder in broad daylight,” said the 38-year-old American on Instagram.

“We are broken and outraged. We cannot normalize this pain. I am not speaking only on behalf of people of color. Be it white, black, brown or whatever color in between, I am sure you feel hopeless about the racism that is happening in the US “Right now”, added the person in charge of “Freedom”.

“There have been too many occasions where we have seen these violent killings without consequence. Yes, someone has been charged and justice has not yet been done,” Beyonce added, referring to the third-degree murder and reckless manslaughter allegations brought forward. against Derek Chauvin, the alleged perpetrator of Floyd’s death.

Madonna also launched a message of support for Floyd’s family and the thousands of Americans who have taken to the streets to protest his death.

“People are marching all over the US protesting the brutal murder of George Floyd and so many others. And we have the right to do it as Americans,” said the New Yorker.

“The time has come whether Trump likes it or not. He can’t stop this!” He said, referring to the protests in recent days.

Young singer Billie Eilish also took advantage of social media, specifically Instagram, to ask her white fans to recognize the privileges they enjoy in the US, in a message that she accompanied with various labels about Floyd’s death.

“If all lives matter, why do they kill blacks for being black? Why are immigrants persecuted? Why are whites given opportunities that people of other races do not have?” He wrote.

The presenter and actress Oprah, meanwhile, assured in another publication that she has been trying to “process” what happened and get “out of her head” the images that show how the police officer subdued Floyd by pressing his neck against the ground with a knee for about 10 minutes, despite repeated complaints that he was unable to breathe.

“#GeorgeFloyd. This time we are not going to let your name be just a label. Your spirit is elevated by the screams of all of us who ask for justice in your name,” Oprah said.

Meanwhile, actress Mia Farrow published, in response to a tweet by US President Donald Trump, a piece from the Washington Post newspaper titled “Affected by illness, unemployment and outraged at the police, the US is plunged into a crisis ”

For his part, popular South African comedian Trevor Noah stressed in a speech on social media that “while the entire US is hit by the coronavirus, blacks in the US face racism in addition to the coronavirus.”

Cardi B, Ariana Grande, John Boyega, Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Jamie Foxx, Viola Davis, Lupita Nyong’o, Ava DuVernay or Janelle Monáe are just a few examples of music and film celebrities who have also shown in days previous his outrage at the death.

Thousands of people have demonstrated in various protests across the US, some of which have led to violence, following Floyd’s death.

The incident in which the man died happened on Monday night, when a police patrol of four officers attended a Minneapolis site where it had been reported that a person had tried to pay with a fake ticket.

The policemen found Floyd sitting in his vehicle and when he was ordered to leave, according to the official version, the individual resisted arrest, so one of the officers subdued him by throwing him on the ground and, climbing on him, pressing his knee against his neck as his three companions watched the scene.

In a video broadcast on social networks, the white agent squeezes his neck with his knee for several minutes despite the man’s desperate complaints that he could not breathe, while his colleagues watched.

Floyd, 46, died shortly thereafter in a hospital, leading to the responsible officer, Derek Chauvin, being arrested on charges of third-degree murder and reckless manslaughter this Friday after being fired from the police force.

.