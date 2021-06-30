Celebrities show solidarity with Ricky Martin after suffering discrimination

“The most I wish in this life is that we can all feel free, proud of ourselves, happy, loved, respected and accepted. That we can express ourselves how we are born without retaliation or being punished. It is not fair to continue losing valuable lives because of prejudice and lack of education ”.

Ricky who is married to Jwan since 2017 and share four children He concluded his message by sending a few words of encouragement. “To all those who feel lost or not valued for being who they are and want to be, they are not alone, there is a great community that awaits them with open arms. They are worth a lot, please do not forget. #pride #pridemonth #loveislove ”.

© @ britishvogue / @ricky_martin Ricky Martin and Jwan with their children for British Vogue

Among the expressions of support that Ricky received were messages from friends and colleagues such as Thalia. The interpreter of I do not remember dedicated the following words to the Puerto Rican: “There is a lack of empathy, beautiful brother. But for warriors like you and all the other warrior allies of the #lgbtq community we will continue to raise awareness and educate with love and respect those who still do not understand the greatness of love. We love you skinny ”.

Luis Fonsi He also commented on the post: “You are a great, an idol, an example to follow, a pride. I love you, I respect you and I support you Puerto Rican ”. J Balvin He showed his affection in a way that enchanted everyone: “You are the most special man in the world, I would marry you !! I love you”. Chuy Navarro de Reik wrote: “Thank you for all the walls that you have broken down for so many and those that will follow, you are a brave one.”

Carlos Vives: “Dear Ricky we love you and your entire beautiful family and we celebrate the joy of sharing music. We are proud of you ”.