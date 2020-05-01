Celebrities show off their photos of children for this children’s day | Instagram

No doubt the Children’s Day Everyone celebrates whether we are children or not, just as celebrities have shared their best photos from when they were little.

Despite the fact that the vast majority of the world is in confinement due to the quarantine caused by coronavirus each family especially with minors tried to celebrate this day as best as possible.

Like every year adults or even parents spend time in share photos of their best moments or best poses when they were little.

The celebrities are the ones who attract the most attention because it is impressive to see their portraits of children and learn about the transformation they had over the years.

Erika Buenfil the beautiful actress who has become a celebrity in the Tik tok application recently shared her photography “Happy day of the boy and the girl”, he added to his description, in addition to sharing photographs of his children.

Another celebrity that does not seem to be a surprise to see him is Eugenio Derbez, since his face seems to be a portrait of his own children.

“Childhood is the most beautiful stage of life … it is the most honest and at the same time the most vulnerable. It lasts very few years, but those few years are enough to determine the adult you are going to become” , part of the message that Derbez shared.

Lucero is another of the personalities who shared her before and after although she does not seem to have changed anything for her beauty and freshness.

Who you will get a big surprise from is Maribel Guardia because she seems to be that her grandson is her own portrait because if a comparison is made both are the same perhaps for that reason is that she loves him so much.

An uncountable list of celebrities And people who presume their childhood, their children or grandchildren, we hope that despite this quarantine everyone has had the best of it.

