Celebrities sent tender and emotional messages for Father’s Day



Celebrities dedicated tender and emotional messages to parents in their day, including Kylie Jenner to Travis Scott.

The celebration of Father’s Day flooded the social networks of tender and emotional messages from celebrities to their parents or their own children for having made them fathers. Wives, sisters and you stop counting were also added to this. Here we leave you some of the publications that could be read on the Instagram accounts of some celebrities.

What stood out the most were tokens of appreciation to their parents already some moms who have served as father be it for whatever reasons. The affection was felt on the internet in this very emotional Father’s Day.

“To the parents that they played it and still play it all for their family: their presence is a blessing in good times and in difficult times. Thanks to my @donfelipemuniz, to all the parents who are and those who have left; for their love, work and sacrifice. Thanks! Happy Father’s Day“, wrote Marc Anthony.

The influencer and owner of Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Jenner not only sent a message to her daughter’s father, Travis Scott, Rather, he definitely made it clear that he did reconcile with the rapper. “Happy Father’s Day Travis scott. One day is not enough honor to the father that you are. We are so blessed to have you, ”said Kim Kardashian’s younger sister. Remember that Travis is the father of little Stormie.

Adamari Lopez He did not miss this day despite being in full separation from his ex, Toni Costa, to whom I send a message for Father’s Day. He also shared a beautiful anecdote about his late father Luis López while making a publication that made it very clear how much he misses him. “I love you daddy, kisses to heaven … #papiyyo #DonLuisLopezyAdamari #daughter #dad #love # teextraño Happy Father’s Day“Wrote the host of Hoy Día.

The reggaetonist Natti Natasha, who just became a mother with her manager the businessman Raphy Pina, she dedicated a heartfelt message to who, together with her, brought to the world little Life Isabelle, the miracle of both. “I have the joy of celebrating father’s day, next to one of the best human beings that I have been able to meet, with whom today I live a dream come true day by day. I am grateful every second for that beautiful gift of LIFE that we both created. God couldn’t have put a better man by my side to love forever. I love you raphy ”.

The also presenter Today, the Chiquibaby, who is in the sweet expectation of her first daughter, paid a well-deserved tribute to her partner Gerardo and to your father, who although not in the physical plane, is still very present in the heart of the Mexican. “It’s coming father’s Day and I want to congratulate this GALAN in advance! My love, you are an amazing father and I am sure that you will be extraordinary with our baby too !! And that you are going to screw her a lot as well as her mother. Happy Father’s Day to you and everyone who reads us!! I love you!!”.

“Cute daddy! How much would I give to be with you to celebrate you again… Although I know that from heaven you always take care of me and this little princess. I’m sure you would have been the best grandfather, the most pampering in the world !! I love and miss you always and forever. Happy Father’s Day!! ”, was the message that hee dedicated the Chiquibaby to his father.

By last, Chiquis Rivera paid a well-deserved tribute to her late mother, singer Jenni Rivera, who from a very young age brought up her daughters when her life was painted black when she found out that they and her younger sister had been sexually abused by her partner and father of the then little girls. From there, she worked tirelessly to give them her best and make them strong and fighting women. Work that he obviously achieved and the best example is the great human quality of Chiquis and his brothers.

“Happy Father’s Day, Mommy. You were all that I needed. Thank you for the sacrifices you made to make sure we were okay and had everything we needed. I admire you now more than ever. No matter how old I am or how long it’s been, I still miss you and need you every day. I love you mom ”, he wrote Chiquis Rivera placeholder image in its Instagram account.

There is no doubt that this was a very emotional day for many of the celebrities that we follow every day and who give the best of their talent to cheer us up. This was a good tribute to remember that they, as well as anyone, have parents and their partners and relatives are also proud of the good parents that they are.Happy Father’s Day everyone!