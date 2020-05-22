Madrid, May 22 . .- Jude Law and Phillipa Coan, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are some of the popular couples who have announced that they will be parents at the end of the year, but not the only ones.

It already happened during the blackout in New York in 1966, the births that took place nine months later were related to this power cut. When the confinement began, sociologists predicted a high percentage of divorces when it ended and, on the other hand, a high number of pregnancies.

The truth is that some of the most popular couples in film and fashion have decided to take the step before the pandemic although they have reported that they were expanding the family during this time. A good personal moment that is favored by the uncertainty of a sector, cinema and fashion, which does not know when it will start at full capacity.

The last to join the baby boom have been the couple formed by British actor Jude Law and his wife, psychologist Phillipa Coan.

The protagonist of “The Young Pope”, by director Paolo Sorrentino, is already an experienced father, as this baby is the sixth for the 47-year-old actor.

During his marriage to actress and producer Sadie Frost, from whom he separated in 2003, Rafferty, 23, was born; Iris, 19; and Rudy, 17. In addition, with the model Samantha Burke he has another 10-year-old daughter named Sophia and with singer Catherine Harding, another 5-year-old girl named Ada, who was born after their parents had separated.

The actor, who has been chaining a relationship with another, has always had time to enjoy on vacation with his children, especially when they were young. Now the two oldest stand out in the fashion world, in addition to getting their studies with good grades, as their proud mother highlights on social networks.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Model Gigi Hadid and British singer Zayn Malik are also going to be parents. The model was already pregnant for a few weeks when she paraded at Paris Fashion Week, as she has confessed on her social networks, while attending a virtual meeting about how she made up with one of her head stylists.

“I’ve never undergone any cosmetic fillings, it’s just nature,” he said as he showed a more rounded face, wearing a wide bubblegum pink shirt that did not reveal the changes in his anatomy.

In his day, some media accused the model of retouching her face, during those days of parades, but until now Hadid had not commented on it.

For the couple, this is their first child after five years of relationship.

Joaquín Phoenix and Rooney Mara

The last gala of the Oscars finally united Joaquín Phoenix and Rooney Mara in a photograph eating a hamburger after the ceremony. A couple very jealous of their privacy, who according to those who know them have declared that they were condemned to meet and understand each other.

A few days ago, a source close to both confirmed that they were having their first child.

As a consequence of the pandemic, most of the filming has been forced to suspend its activity, as has happened to the protagonist of “María Magdalena”, including the filming of Mara’s latest film, “The Alley of Lost Souls “, a new version directed by Guillermo del Toro of the 1947 classic.

A list of first-time dads who in March were joined by Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom or David Bisbal and his wife the Venezuelan model, RosanNa Zanetti.

