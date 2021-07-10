Celebrities seeking to unseat Hoy with “A cantar” on VLA | Instagram

They seek to unseat the Hoy Program … will they succeed? TV Azteca has revealed the 15 famous faces that will be part of “A cantar”, the new reality show of Come the joy with which he intends to snatch the audience from Hoy.

VLA has prepared with everything so that this July 12 begins the singing contest in which celebrities, including their hosts, will debate in duels to find out who is the best with the microphone.

The wait is over and it has been revealed that among the participants of “To sing“There are: Laura G, Los Destrampados, El Capi Pérez, Cynthia Rodríguez, Kristal Silva, Ricardo Casares, Brissia Mayagoitia, Natalia Alcocer, chef Mariano Sandoval, Bella de la Vega, Curvy Zelma, Ismael Zhu Li, Anete Cuburu and Roger Gonzalez.

Venga La Alegría showed on his Twitter account how the singing duels will take place in the coming days and it was even revealed which songs will be performed by the famous participants.

“A cantar” will come with everything to face the new reality of the Hoy Program, Los Chiquillos en Hoy. At the end of the successful Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy, Andrea Rodríguez Doria was questioned about the possibility of a second season, which she confirmed, but will take place for a few more months.

What did transpire is that Hoy would continue with the reality formula and that is why it launched a call for auditions for the participants of Los Chiquillos en Hoy, a contest that will show different talents of the children on the track.

It was noted that not only were children invited to sing or dance, but also those with other talents such as playing an instrument, imitation, and more. This format would be something similar to Pequeños Gigantes, a program hosted by the beautiful Galilea Montijo.