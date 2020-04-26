Actresses and singers greet social networks leaving behind the glamor and elegance that characterizes them.

Public figures show without filters how quarantine awake and live; also the way to get closer to family and friends.

Salma Hayek

The Mexican actress has been there several times when she shows herself without makeup, but this Sunday she showed her way of waking up this Sunday.

“Have a nice Sunday”, shared Salma, who received several comments such as: “Precious in nature”, “Bella … in nature”, “Grandiossa without makeup”, “As beautiful as ever”, among others.

Friends club

Ludwika Paleta shared a screenshot, where several celebrities from the show and television appear such as Paola Rojas, Gloria Calzada, Daniela Magún, Alondra de la Parra, among others.

“What would one do without her friends? #Quedateencasa”, wrote Ludwika Paleta.

Kate Hudson

The American actress revealed that she has been in social isolation for 44 days.

“Sunday. Sending heat from Cali, in bed for as long as it is.”

Reese Whiterspoon

“Lou understands me”, was the image of the actress from her house when she read the newspaper with a race of coffee.

Debra Messing

“Self-isolation makes me daydream about going back to Africa. I decided to help the fantasy by taking off my sweatpants and T-shirt that I’ve been wearing for the past 3 days and wearing some proper safari pajamas. I think this could be my new COVID uniform, “shared the actress.

Regina Blandón

The Mexican actress sent a message: “Good morning. I forgot to upload the second photo with my mom of her birthday, so she didn’t have a birthday. You’re welcome, mom.

Listen, on the other hand, thanks to those who have joined #liveOnlineNow of @ 3allamada :). It was so cool. We will continue with functions and this week a new one is released. Kisses. Take it, so we can confidently put one on after quarantine. “

