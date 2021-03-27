Celebrities react to the pain and mourning of Carolina Sandoval

Today -Friday 26- Carolina sandoval shared sad news on Instagram. Between March 24 and 25 His uncles, Cruz and Simón, died. A married couple that shared life and love for more than 50 years of marriage. They both died due to the coronavirus. This is how the Venezuelan explained it with a meaningful message, where Carolina also asks her followers to never forget those they love and to take advantage of the time they have with them, to tell them how many love them.

The Venezuelan confirms that the most important thing for her will always be her family and for this reason she exposes that everyone, like her, is broken with pain. Faced with his loss, the Hispanic artistic community has reacted by sharing messages of encouragement, support, and condolences.

Chiquis Rivera: I love you! I send you a big hug! I am with you in your pain !!!! 😭🙏🏻

Rodner Figueroa: ❤️❤️

Kika Rocha: A hug for the whole Caro family @venenosandoval and the tightest for Doña Amalia

Lourdes del Río: Oh friend of my heart! I hug you with all my soul! I know what that feeling of loss is that squeezes your soul. Your angels will watch over you from heaven, I know you know but I remind you. 💔🙌🏼

Camilo Montoya: Terrible. A big hug and blessings for the whole family. 🙏🏼

But Carolina did not remain silent and responded to the expressions of affection from her followers and famous friends:

“My people in my country with all the situation that they already know, everything is bad for a long time, but because of this unfortunate virus, everything is worse. We must pray a lot for all those who do not even have access to vaccines. You know something, in my country the lights go out in the hospitals and the respirators go off; In Venezuela everything is very bad and the impotence of not being able to do anything or so little because not even with all the money in the world so much pain can be solved. My heart is broken, today all my content is recorded because “In Times of a Pandemic” it is also necessary to cry a whole day for ours“.

