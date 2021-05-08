Celebrities react to the collapse of the metro in Mexico City

Mexico City is experiencing one of its saddest days, after the collapse of an elevated Metro structure south of the capital. The incident occurred on Line 12 (Golden Line) at Olivos station, around 10:25 pm (local time). The collapse left a balance -so far- of 23 people dead and 70 injured.

The emergency services as well as the corresponding authorities, traveled to the place to help in the rescue of the people trapped inside the collapsed wagons, as well as to recover the bodies of the mortal victims of this unfortunate incident.

In social networks millions reacted to the tragedy that today mourns Mexico City. Among those reactions are that of the celebrities who expressed their solidarity with the families of the fatal victims of this event. Ana Brenda Contreras , Galilea Montijo , Marco Antonio Solis, Diego Luna, Jacky Bracamontes and other stars expressed their condolences and solidarity to the people who lost their loved ones in the incident.