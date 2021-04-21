Celebrities react to Derek Chauvin’s conviction for George Floyd’s murder

For her part, Rosie Pérez admitted to being “screaming and crying” when she saw that justice had been done, Patricia Arquette thanked the jurors and witnesses at the trial, and Lupita Nyong’o simply wrote the word “relief” on your Twitter profile.

“Justice. I send my love to George Floyd’s family and friends,” said Chris Evans.

Daniel Dae Kim assured that everyone will “remember” this day. “Rest in peace, George Floyd. You have changed the world,” said Alyssa Milano.

The world of music, which like the cinema and the rest of the entertainment industry in the United States turned last year in the massive anti-racist protests of Black Lives Matter to demand justice, also applauded Chauvin’s conviction.

“A beginning, a small grain of hope for our future,” said Mariah Carey.