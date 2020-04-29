Madrid.- What do Gwyneth Paltrow, Kendall Jenner, Blanca Padilla or Emilia Clarke have in common: the “Gua Sha”, a millennial roller common in Asia that has become part of the facial care ritual, a tool that promises properties such as luminosity, decongestion and smooth skin.

The universe of facial cosmetics also succumbs to trends and cycles. Now, the “Gua Sha” is in vogue, a roller made up of two parts, a larger one intended for areas such as the jaws, cheekbones and forehead, and a smaller one for the nose area and the eye area.

This utensil, desired by celebrities, was already in the dressing tables of the women of the Chinese nobility two thousand years ago, for its properties to revitalize facial muscles, slow down the aging process or cure stress.

A natural and ancestral fashion demanded by the famous and whose technique the most prestigious facialists have decided to learn to include in their range of treatments.

In these cases they emphasize the importance of performing lymphatic massages on the face prior to applying the products, to enhance its effect and stimulate blood circulation in the face. For its realization, in addition to the hands, the jade roller becomes one of the main allies.

“These rollers naturally stimulate collagen in the skin and lymphatic system, slowing down aging, improving the appearance of the skin and reducing expression lines,” facialist Ling Chan, in charge of take care of media faces like those of the supermodels Miranda Kerr or Behati Prinsloo.

The “Gua Sha” technique is performed with flat semi-circular minerals, designed to adapt to the shape of the face, which, as its name suggests, scrapes in upward movements to promote blood circulation.

Made of quartz or jade, these flat stones promise, according to Melissa Wood, responsible for training, nutrition and lifestyle of several New York celebrities, “effects similar to those of Botox, acquired naturally through the activation of muscles facials ”, as detailed in one of his explanatory videos.

Also through a YouTube video that is close to a million visits, the Victoria’s Secret Romee Strijd supermodel explains for fifteen minutes the benefits of “Gua Sha” in a routine that she carries out on a daily basis.

A new fashion based on an ancient tool that is positioned as the beauty trend of the moment.

