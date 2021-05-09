Celebrities Getting Slimed on Nickelodeon

Getty Images

Are you even a celebrity if you haven’t been slimed? Answer: no, obviously not. Much like being nominated for an Oscar, being slimed on Nickelodeon is a rite of passage every celebrity dreams of. Which probably explains why so many acteurs have allowed themselves to be drenched in green goop over the years. Here, we’ve rounded up 50 slimed celebs as part of an ongoing mission to preserve slime’s legacy in American history books, but first, some fun facts.

Per Vice, the very fist sliming happened on You Can’t Do That on Television in 1979. Said slime was originally meant to be “food slop” which grew “eight inches of green crud.” As producer Geoffrey Darby said, “We had to get the scene. We couldn’t get more slop… So we said, Dump it on the kid anyway.” Wow, horrifying.Nickelodeon got rich on slime. Aside from incorporating it into literally all their shows, they started manufacturing slime cereal, slime ketchup, and actual slime — aka Gak. Oh, and Nick hosts an annual Slime Fest. Like Coachella but for slime, ya know? It’s made from vanilla pudding and green food coloring. So yes, it turns out slime is delicious and I would, in fact, eat it.

Obviously, slime> everything, but if you’re wondering how celebs got involved, that’d be because of The Kids’ Choice Awards, where A-list award winners often get slimed. TBD on if they know it’s coming in advance (there was some debate about this on gossip account @DeuxMoi recently), but judging from how many people look completely horrified, I’m going with no. On that note, onto our slimy celebs!

1 of 50

Demi lovato

Literally the exact face I would make if someone poured green slime all over my body.

2 of 50

Also Demi Lovato

Getting strong Carrie energy from this.

3 of 50

Katy Perry

May I present: Katy Perry Gets Slimed, a story in three parts. Part one: Impact.

4 of 50

Katy perry again

Part two: Abject horror and a whiff of “WHY DID I AGREE TO THIS ?????”

5 of 50

Katy Perry * AGAIN *

Part three: Crawling around the floor, lost, confused, barefoot, and in dismay.

6 of 50

Jojo siwa

To be clear, JoJo Siwa is the only person on this list who looks visibly excited about being drenched in goo.

7 of 50

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a more amazing photo in my life.

8 of 50

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Again

9 of 50

Kenan thompson

Not only did Kenan Thompson get slimed, he was also forced to submerge himself in some sort of toxic green pit.

10 of 50

Taylor Lautner

Send help, I appear to be attracted to Taylor Lautner specifically when he’s covered in slime.

11 of 50

David beckham

Cannot believe everyone else had to deal with the most disgusting slime color ever and David Beckham was out here being sprayed with liquid gold.

12 of 50

Derek Jeter

OMG and Derek Jeter, too!

13 of 50

Harrison ford

Lol @ Harrison Ford thinking this cowboy hat would save him, sweet, summer child.

14 of 50

John stamos

Honestly, unclear as to whether this is slime or a jaunty sun hat.

15 of 50

Will ferrell

Is he being slimed or having a religious awakening, you tell me.

16 of 50

Dj khaled

Kinda thinking no one informed DJ Khaled about what was gonna happen to him on this show.

17 of 50

Nick Jonas

Kay, I know this happened a while ago, but could someone do a quick wellness check on Nick Jonas? I have concerns.

18 of 50

Jason sudeikis

Oh this? Nothing, just Jason Sudeikis slingshotting his slimed-up self into the atmosphere.

19 of 50

Blake shelton

Rare photo of my anxiety rushing over me in the morning!

20 of 50

Jim Carrey

This reminds me of that one scene in Lord of the Rings when those orcs burst out of the ground. IF U KNOW U KNOW.

21 of 50

Also Jim Carrey

Thought this one deserved a zoom out, you’re welcome.

22 of 50

Justin Bieber and Will Smith

Any doctors here know how slime affects the eyes? Asking for my friend Will Smith.

23 of 50

Justin Timberlake and Vince Vaughn

Thank god, someone started giving these poor celebs goggles.

24 of 50

Russell wilson

Oh wait, never mind to the goggles, whoops.

25 of 50

Kristen Stewart

Okay, how did Kristen’s PR team make sure only her hands got slimed while everyone else on this show looks like they murdered that green monster from Ghostbusters?

26 of 50

Brendan fraser

Wow, the Statue of Liberty would very much like to remove herself from this narrative, one she never asked to be part of.

27 of 50

Austin Mahone and Cody Simpson

Whoever slimed these two really, um, went for a specific target.

28 of 50

John Cena

Not convinced this is the Hulk’s origin story.

29 of 50

Neil Patrick Harris and Sandra Bullock

No two people have ever been more upset to be at an event.

30 of 50

Josh duhamel

I’m just gonna say it, dude looks like he’s peeing slime.

