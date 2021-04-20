Celebrities from Mexico who managed to succeed abroad | Instagram

As you can see, the country of Mexico It is the birthplace of many artists and has exported great talents throughout its history, so we will mention those celebrities who managed to triumph in a big way in other countries.

There is no doubt that Mexico has contributed a lot talent to Latin American culture in different areas.

However, this time we will highlight the actors and actresses of film and television who managed to cross the borders, with the aim of continuing to grow and bring even more recognition to the nation.

They are those heroes without powers who, when seen on the small or big screen, already change the viewers’ mood because of what they transmit and because of their great performances.

And it is that this helps people who encourage acting to give themselves the idea that they can achieve everything they propose, with work, effort and of course great dedication to what they are passionate about.

Well, this made those celebrities go for more and today they will be recognized worldwide and have so many awards and recognitions.

Celebrities of Mexico that succeed abroad:

1

Salma Hayek

He was born in Veracruz and began his career on local television in novels such as New Dawn and Teresa.

After taking his first steps, he set foot in Hollywood with Bandidas, Savages, Desperate, Wild Wild West and Dogma.

The role for which she gained the most recognition was as Frida Kahlo in Frida’s Cinda.

In recent years you saw her in Grown Ups, How to Be a Latin Lover and Drunk Parents, among other titles, and in the future she will be in the sequel The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard and in Marvel Studios’ Eternals.

two

Diego Luna

As you may recall, his beginnings were in the telenovelas El abuelo y yo and El Premio Mayor that prompted him when he was young, but without a doubt the great leap to stardom was with Y tu mama tambien, directed by Alfonso Cuarón.

From there he was part of The Terminal with Steven Spielberg, Casa de mi padre, The Bad Batch, Milk and Dirty Dancing.

In addition, he was part of the Star Wars franchise with Rogue One and will have the solo series of his character Cassian Andor on Disney +.

3

Eiza Gonzalez

Today she is considered by most as the great Mexican representative in Hollywood for her participation in roles such as Baby Driver, Alita: Battle Angel, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Bloodshot, Descuida, I take care of you and Godzilla vs. Kong.

In 2013, she came to Hollywood after starring in Dream with Me and True Love, as well as starting her career in music as a singer.

4

Gael Garcia Bernal

He is possibly the favorite of all Mexicans and the most recognized today in the whole world, since he had protagonists in different countries: Private lives in Argentina, Neruda in Chile, Also the rain in Bolivia, The science of sleep in France , Motorcycle newspapers in Brazil, Babel in the United States and Bad education in Spain.

In 2015 he received the Golden Globe for best actor in a musical or comedy television series for Mozart in the Jungle and in 2000 he won the Ariel Award for Amores Perros.

5

Yalitza Aparicio

As you can remember, in 2018, Alfonso Cuarón directed Roma and chose it as its protagonist, leading it to become an international star.

Thanks to the film, it was nominated for the Oscars, Critics’ Choice, Gotham Awards and Time magazine ranked it as the best performance of that year.

The BBC included her in the list of the most influential women in the world in 2019 and since last year she has been a member of the United States Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

6

Jaime Camil

This actor is remembered in the country of Mexico for the soap operas La fea más bella and Por ella soy Eva.

He was the host of his television shows, El Show de Jaime Camil and Qué nochecita con Jaime Camil, and decided to go to New York, where he appeared in Broadway plays such as Los reyes del mambo and Chicago ‘The Musical’.

You can currently see him on The CW series Jane the Virgin as Rogelio de la Vega.

7

Cecilia Suarez

She began her career on the screen with the role of Pily in My little naughty in 1997 and in the cinema she did it with Wash and use in 1998.

Over time he made his name bigger and bigger with productions such as A Wonderful World, Hidalgo: The Untold Story, Revolution and Cries of Death and Freedom.

Her most popular roles were Aurelia Sosa on HBO’s Capadocia, for which she was nominated for an Emmy Awards, and Paulina de la Mora on Netflix’s La casa de las flores.