Celebrities forget the contingency and celebrate Easter event in streaming | Instagram

The pandemic of Covid-19 will not prevent celebrities, stars of Hollywod, television and Broadway from celebrating Easter Jewish, Passover or Passover (in English).

The unique event will be broadcast by streaming next April 11 and will feature stars such as Jason Alexander, Rachel Brosnahan, Andy Cohen, Darren Criss, Fran Drescher, Billy Eichner, Cynthia Erivo, Harvey Fierstein, Josh Groban, Judith Light, Idina Menzel, Debra Messing, Isaac Mizrahi, Busy Philipps and Ben Platt.

The appointment is on the site www.SaturdayNightSeder.com and on Tasty’s YouTube channel, “The Passover Seder“It will begin at 8 p.m. (Eastern time), the event is free in order to raise funds for people fighting against COVID-19.

Other participating artists include Pamela Adlon, Reza Aslan, Skylar Astin, Shoshana Bean, Mayim Bialik, Rabbi Sharon Brous, D’Arcy Carden, Beanie Feldstein, Tan France, Eliot Glazer, Ilana Glazer, Richard Kind, Julie Klausner, Nick Kroll , Rabbi Amichai Lau-Lavie, Dan Levy, Camryn Manheim, Milo Manheim, Alan Menken, Billy Porter, Stephen Schwartz, Michael Solomonov, Shaina Taub, Nina West, Henry Winkler, Finn Wolfhard, and Rabbi David Wolpe.

The world of show has joined the different causes to deal with the effects of pandemic From helping others with isolation to canceling events, the industry has reacted in different ways.

Moreover the pop singer Halsey donated 100,000 face masks to four California hospitals. She shared the news on her Instagram where she noted that “she was” impressed by the medical workers on the front lines. “

Every single day I am in awe of the medical workers on the frontlines. Their determination, selflessness and empathy is the single greatest example of our capacity to love and survive as humans. I am beyond privileged to be self isolating in my home, without the fear and obligation of essential work employment. Without a sick family member to care for. A child to feed. A financial crisis to navigate. So I tried to find a real way to make a difference. I have acquired and purchased 100,000 FDA certified 3 ply masks (with the help of Orange International Inc who sourced the masks for me from a factory in Guangzhou, China) These masks will be distributed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph, LAC + USC Medical Center, and Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital; for the medical professionals and non medical hospital staff who are working to put a stop to this pandemic and help millions of strangers they will never meet. Please continue to stay home, if you can. If you are on the frontlines, my heart is with you. And I will be continuing the fight to help you get the support and resources you need. I am eager to redirect you to @givedirectly – A non-profit that allows you a way to give direct cash payments to vulnerable households in at risk communities, most of whom are single mothers. I will be making a sizeable donation, and encourage you to help in any way that you can. Special thanks to @anthonytomasli and the Li family, @jasonaron, PS Business Management, @fedex, and all the contacts at the hospitals who made this possible. A shared post by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Apr 8, 2020 at 10:43 am PDT

He said he worked with Orange International Inc. to get the masks certified by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from a factory in Guangzhou, China.

He also informed that the mouthguards will be distributed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph, LAC + USC Medical Center and the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital.

Please stay home, if you can. If you are fighting disease my heart is with you, ”Halsey wrote.

.