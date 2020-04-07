Celebrities face strong criticism during quarantine | Instagram

The Famous They have looked for ways to stay close to their fans during this coronavirus quarantine and show some of their privacy thereby exposing themselves to strong critics.

Portia de Rossi, couple of humorist and TV presenter Ellen Degeneres He has been dabbling as a chef in his own kitchen during the coronavirus lockdown and notes, “It has been a revealing experience for the actress, and for his followers. “

Also, she has discovered more things that she did not know about her partner “we are learning a lot from each other in quarantine! ”, Admits on Instagram.

The social distancing has separated the Famous from his army of advertisers and stylists. They are boring and unfiltered and often look incredibly close.

You may be interested Maluma with incredible change of look, he shaves completely with the help of his mother

Another example is the singer Cardi B who lunged headlong into a huge Jenga tower and a silly Madonna sang her hit “Vogue” using a hairbrush as a microphone but changed the lyrics to include fried fish.

Another is Hillary Swank who learned to crochet and now has a new knit hat to demonstrate it.

While for his part Ariana Grande he showed off his natural hair and Marlee Matlin she put on her old wedding dress.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Another of the artists that before a peculiar way of having fun, Justin Bieber who played a childhood classic “the floor is lava”. Dressed in one-piece pajamas and a winter hat, the singer jumped into cushions, chairs, stools, two skateboards and a roller in his huge room. The video has more than 9 million of views.

Neal Schaffer , a social media strategy consultant and author of the new book “The Age of Influence” notes, “I think people need human touch more than ever, and I think celebrities really understand that.”

Singer Pink, who a few days ago revealed that she had been infected with coronavirus, showed an eccentric change of look, done by herself!

When I drink, I can think of really brilliant ideas … And last night I had an idea: I can cut hair, the singer showed some parts of her head with chopped or shaved hair.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

It turns out that celebrities are also normal people, they are like us: they get drunk and do crazy things. They are like us in other ways. Among other things, visit the bathroom of Selena Gomezz and the bathtub of Adrienne Warren, Broadway actress.

While Patti lupone make a difference by participating in a charity event streamed live and presented by O’Donnell.

Yuval Ben-Itzhak, The CEO of Socialbakers, a social media marketing company, has noticed the trend and encourages it based on suspicion. Fans will reward celebrities when all this happens.

There is also the danger that celebrities decide to benefit from virus. Social media experts warn that this is not the time to try to sell products for profit.

You can also read Quibi is your option for digital entertainment this quarantine

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson You are approaching that limit when you relentlessly flood your Instagram account with messages that highlight and fuel your brand. tequila.

.