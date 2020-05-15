The days of confinement continue and while we are waiting for normality to be restored, nothing more recommended than occupying time with fun, useful things that guarantee tranquility and joy.

You are not alone in quarantine. Like you, hundreds of celebrities and figures from both entertainment and the sports universe remain at home, together with their families, waiting for the day to resume their projects and activities.

Through the Pronto online magazine, it is very easy to keep track of many of these celebrities, who share with their followers on social networks the secrets of their exercise routines, how they eat these days, their plans for the future and many other confessions.

The lives through Instagram They have become a great way to keep in touch. Not only are celebrities using it to continue to encourage their fans in this quarantine, it also serves as entertainment for many people when there is nothing better to do.

The actress Blanca Suarez recently starred in one of these lives, to tell his followers how he prepares for his next role, a series on Netflix titled Jaguar. For her part, the influencer Gloria Camila He also used Instagram to send an important message to his community.

The young woman used the format of the Instagram stories to respond without filters to some of the concerns of her followers. The influencer not only spoke with her usual sympathy and sincerity about her musical tastes, she also commented on her impressions of the latest events of Survivors 2020.

Anabel Pantoja, the niece of Isabel Pantoja It is also gaining a large following in this quarantine. The young woman is confined to the Canary Islands, but this has not detracted from her good humor or the desire to share her adventures through Instagram.

His tips for staying fit during confinement are not only very helpful for the thousands of people who must stay home, but they also make them laugh. If you want to train and have a good time exercising, Anabel is the perfect companion!

Being perfect companions for exercise or training, Cristiano Ronaldo You also have the ideal person to work with on the ball. It’s about your son, Cristiano Jr. who with only nine years shows his nascent abilities.

A video of the forward of the Juventus Training with his son in the garden of his home, where he remains in confinement, he became very popular on Instagram. Crack fans are convinced that this quarantine has brought out the best in his facet as a father.

Alejandro SanzFor his part, he does not lose sight of everything that awaits him in the company of his followers when all this has been overcome. That is why he used an emotional video in which he shared with his community on Instagram not only a message of hope, but also the promise that they will meet again on stage in The 2021 Tour.

