Celebrities have used social media for another year to commemorate International LGBT Pride Day. Photographs and phrases, in Spanish and English, have served to claim freedom and love.

The singer Ricky Martin, a regular in congratulating Pride Day, posted on Instagram a photograph kissing with his partner, both wearing a mask, and a message: « Happy pride everyone » (« Happy pride everyone »).

The host Sandra Barneda is conclusive with his message to his girl, Nagore Robles: « I reserve my right to KISS whoever I want. RESERVED for you. Growing up together. Happy pride! »

Michelangelo Silvestre He also appears among those who congratulate Pride Day and did so in English: « I am also a we ».

The host Mercedes Mila sends a message « against discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity or expression ».

The actor Miguel Ángel Muñoz wrote a « Long Live Love, Respect and Freedom ». And the influencer Dulceida He posed naked to show himself « free and without prejudice », to later upload some loving photos with his wife.

The message of Luis Rollán He also talks about freedom: « Be who you are and say what you feel, those who are bothered by them don’t matter, and those who care about them don’t bother them. » The singer Pablo Alboran He recently recognized his homosexuality, but has not uploaded anything to his social networks.