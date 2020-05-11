May 10 is one of the dates that are always marked on the calendars since Mother’s Day is celebrated.

Several celebrities internationally and nationally took the time to remember the women who gave them life and their respective wives.

Here are some of the ways that actors and singers dedicated a few words to their moms.

Robert Downey Jr.

The actor who brought “Tony Stark” to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) he dedicated a message to his wife:

“This Mother’s Day, more than ever, let’s honor the women who raise the children who inherit the Earth.”

Chris Evans

The actor who played Captain America in the MCU recently opened his Instagram account and one of his first posts was dedicated to his mother.

Zooey Deschanel

The also singer shared a photo of her childhood with her mother, which caused his fans to overflow on Like.

Vicente Fernandez

The rancheras singer he dedicated the mornings to all the women who dedicate their lives to caring for their family.

Leon larregui

The vocalist of Zoé shared the song “Lullaby of Stars”, which is inspired by his mother.

Martha Higareda

The Mexican actress congratulated her mother and regretted that the coronavirus quarantine did not allow her to be with her.

