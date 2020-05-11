Billie Eilish asked for a restraining order against a fan who repeatedly came to her home, the famous news outlet TMZ reported Monday.

In response, a judge granted Eilish a temporary restraining order against this follower who was stalking her until she finally decides on the case.

This fan must remain at the moment more than 182 meters (200 yards) from the singer and her parents and, in addition, will have to stop any type of contact with them.

According to the story of the artist and her family, a young man named Prenell Rousseau, 24, first appeared at his house last Monday, rang the bell and asked if Billie Eilish lived there.

The singer’s father told him that he had made a mistake at home, but the fan returned at 9 p.m. showing “erratic behavior”.

“While we waited for security to arrive, Rousseau stayed on our porch, sat down and began reading a book while continuing to engage in a periodic monologue. My father repeatedly asked him to leave, but he refused,” he said.

This strange situation continued in the following days.

According to the version of the singer and her family, Rousseau went to the house seven times in total, five of which did not wear the mask that the authorities require to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

On the other two occasions, he did wear a mask, but he took it off to speak to security members.

At no time did he wear plastic gloves.

Police twice took Rousseau, who eventually took a bus ticket back to New York, where he lives.

Eilish, 18, made history in the latest Grammy Awards by taking home the top four awards from the top music industry accolades: Album of the Year (“When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”), Recording of the year, song of the year (both for “bad guy”) and best new artist.

The singer recently released “No Time To Die,” the title track of the soundtrack for the new James Bond movie, which will be released in November after its April release was delayed by the global coronavirus crisis.

In response, a judge granted Eilish a temporary restraining order against this follower who was stalking her until she finally decides on the case.

This fan must remain for the moment more than 182 meters (200 yards) from the singer and her parents and, in addition, will have to stop any type of contact with them.

According to the story of the artist and her family, a young man named Prenell Rousseau, 24, first appeared at his house last Monday, rang the bell and asked if Billie Eilish lived there.

The singer’s father told him that he had made a mistake at home, but the fan returned at 9 p.m. showing “erratic behavior”.

“While we waited for security to arrive, Rousseau stayed on our porch, sat down and began reading a book while continuing to engage in a periodic monologue. My father repeatedly asked him to leave, but he refused,” he said.

This strange situation continued in the following days.

According to the version of the singer and her family, Rousseau went to the house seven times in total, five of which did not wear the mask that the authorities require to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

On the other two occasions, he did wear a mask, but he took it off to speak to security members.

At no time did he wear plastic gloves.

Police twice took Rousseau, who eventually took a bus ticket back to New York, where he lives.

Eilish, 18, made history in the latest Grammy Awards by taking home the top four awards from the top music industry accolades: Album of the Year (“When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”), Recording of the year, song of the year (both for “bad guy”) and best new artist.

The singer recently released “No Time To Die,” the title track of the soundtrack for the new James Bond movie, which will be released in November after its April release was delayed by the global coronavirus crisis.

.