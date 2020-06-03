The death of the African American citizen George Floyd at the hands of a white policeman in the city of Minneapolis, has generated a wave of violent protests in several cities in the United States, where protesters defy the curfew established by the authorities in the midst of the health crisis due to coronavirus.

Celebrities are not oblivious to this social problem and decided to contribute in different ways. Many celebrities chose to express their rejection of racism through their social networks, such as the singers Beyoncé, Madonna and Billie Eilish. Others preferred to be present and march in the streets, as did the artists Ariana Grande, Halsey and Quentin Tarantino.

Some stars even decided to go further and donate large sums of money to free those who were arrested in the midst of the revolts. Actors, models and singers joined the movement “Black Lives Matter” (Black lives matter). In this way Chrissy Teigen, Harry Styles, Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and the actors Seth Rogen, Mark Ruffalo, Steve Carell and Don Cheadle donated money to foundations that pay the bonds of the people detained during the protests, Muy Fan collects .

Through her social networks, the model and wife of musician John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, announced that she would donate $ 200,000, while other entertainment figures donated in favor of the non-profit organization Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Likewise, Steve Carell, Seth Rogen, Don Cheadle, Janelle Monae, Kehlani and Jameela Jamil, disbursed the sum of $ 1,000 each.

Photo: Shutterstock.

shows

alonso.aranda

celebrities-pay-bail-for-people-arrested-in-protests-for-the-death-of-george-floyd

nedmedia

.