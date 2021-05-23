Celebrities attended the luxury and dream wedding of Canelo Álvarez and Fernanda Gómez



Famous people attended the wedding of Canelo Álvarez with the model Fernanda Gómez.

Photo: Ethan Miller. / Getty Images

The boxer Canelo Alvarez he married his girlfriend and his daughter’s mother, Fernanda Gomez, for the church in Jalisco from a ranch to all luxury. Many famous people attended to the ecclesiastical link: J Balvin, Prince royce, Manna, Maluma, The blue Angels Y The El Recodo Band among the guests. This has definitely been wedding of the year even if we are only in the middle of it. They even closed the plaza in front of the Guadalajara’s cathedral to the best royalty style.

J Balvin gave a few words from the plane already when he had attended the link: “… Canelo you are a better person than a boxer … A great person.” On your side, Prince Royce was almost front row in the church and watching the bride and groom go by. Canelo stopped to give the singer a greeting. Maná was in charge of opening the ceremony after the bride and groom’s dance. Already at 5 in the morning and with heated spirits, the Banda el Recodo put the regional touch to the celebration.

# NOW Fernanda Gómez enters the Cathedral to marry @Canelo pic.twitter.com/5eD7o8q0yd – Yunuen Mora (@YunuenMoraR) May 23, 2021

A dreamy and luxurious wedding could be witnessed by those present. According to various media, including “Gossip No Like”, which managed to get exclusive images of the interior of the reception, the athlete would have spent $ 500 thousand dollars just to reserve the cathedral. They had to reinforce the security measures, because the public present who came to see the union, literally went crazy in euphoria upon arrival at their favorite artists.

Each of the celebrities who attended then respectively mounted images of them arriving or leaving the wedding. J Blavin was the most criticized, because apparently it took longer to get to the party than he was at it, according to the same show business “Gossip No Like”. Upon arrival he was accompanied by his girlfriend and mother of his future son, the model Valentina ferrer.

Sometime in the night Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, asked those present not to do “Live” with their cell phones, claiming that they had gone to enjoy themselves and have a good time. He insisted that they please preserve the privacy of the couple. Even so, there are several images that have been viralized on social networks.

Just 15 days ago Fernanda and Canelo were married for the civil wedding in Nayarit. On that occasion the Chilean Mon Laferte sang. This was a slightly smaller and simpler ceremony. Even so, the prevailing luxury could be perceived, but nothing compared to the ecclesiastical.