The coronavirus pandemic has generated many false claims or without scientific evidence on social networks. Every day we read a rumor or a new theory about failed experiments in a Chinese laboratory, nanorobots, 5G, political leaders, among others. But the problem with this is when this information comes from the account of internationally renowned artists, such as Miguel Bosé, Enrique Bunbury, Woody Harrelson, MIA, Novak Djokovic and Patricia Navidad.

Miguel Bosé He recently lashed out on Twitter against vaccines being developed to try to curb Covid-19 and, with special emphasis, against the Global Alliance for Immunization and Vaccination (GAVI). This he does days after saying that the coronavirus is “the great lie of governments.”

The pharmaceutical company GAVI, for those who do not know it, is owned by the BILL & MELINDA GATES Foundation, the specialists in failed vaccines that have caused so many victims around the world. India has expelled and denounced them. Africa still carries its consequences. Kenya has uncovered pic.twitter.com/EXzdnEaCdd – Miguel Bosé (@BoseOfficial) June 9, 2020

This thread on Twitter published by the singer, who lost his mother, Lucia Bosé, on March 23 as a result of Covid-19, says that Bill Gates has a project of vaccines with microchips to control the population, that the “pharmaceutical company »GAVI belongs to him and that he is responsible for thousands of victims worldwide for the vaccines that he subsidizes and that some vaccines have toxic metals or illegal adjuvants.

However, it is known that GAVI is a global association that brings together public and private entities whose main objective is to provide vaccines to impoverished countries, especially the child population. Among its main benefactors are the World Health Organization, Unicef, the World Bank, research agencies, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Bosé points out that Bill Gates, whom he calls “the eugenic”, has previously raised the possibility that vaccines carried microchips or nanobots to obtain information from the entire world population “for the sole purpose of controlling it.” He adds that “once they activate the 5G network, key in this global domain operation, we will be sheep at their mercy and needs.”

The singer has also spoken about Pedro Sánchez, president of the Spanish government. “Pedro Sánchez ‘El Salvador’ has just become an accomplice to this macabre and supremacist plan”, assuring that he only intended to “report on the announced situation towards which, among other misdeeds, we are being led. I say no to the vaccine, not to 5G, not to the Spain / Bill Gates alliance ».

Others who talk about how 5G networks, the next generation of wireless technology that is constantly being deployed around the world, are fueling the global coronavirus pandemic are the actor Woody Harrelson and the singer MINE They spread these claims to their millions of followers.

There is no evidence to support the theory that 5G networks cause Covid-19 or contribute to its spread. But still, the rumor refuses to die.

Who does not talk about 5G but if about Bill Gates and the WHO is the former leader of Heroes of Silence, Enrique Bunbury, who has shown that he is a follower of some of the various conspiracy theories about the origin of the coronavirus.

During an interview for GQ magazine, where he promoted his new album, he said that “the interests and thoughts of Bill Gates and the WHO are one thing and the individual rights of each country are another. There are norms that they want to impose globally, which should not be accepted against independent peoples. “

He added that the President of the United States, Donald Trump, did well to remove the United States from the WHO, and that the current situation of the pandemic “occurred in order to create a panic and generate a need. And I’m not afraid, “he says, letting himself see that the coronavirus was created on purpose.

Regarding compulsory vaccination, he considers that “the citizen and his doctor are the ones who must make decisions. Letting medical decisions be made by governments or institutions over the people is extremely dangerous. Throw away all the constitutional rights of the planet ». Other famous people like tennis player Novak Djokovic connect with anti-vaccine speech too, Djokovic just tested positive for the virus.

In regards to the theory of controlling microchips of humanity, the Mexican actress joins Patricia Christmas. She posted links and images on Twitter about this new nanotechnology that ensures humans will become robots. She said the end is to be under the absolute control of the government.

The 5G Network, comes from the technology of Nikola Tesla, electromagnetic radiation waves similar to psychotronic weapons, a mini-HAARP that can act as a mental manipulator and controller, or as a brain pump with serious damage to human, animal and human health. environment. – Patriot !! (@ ANPNL05) June 24, 2020

Christmas says that you need to wake up because all these new technologies are the weapons to bend your will and submit.