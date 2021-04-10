Celebrities and public figures react to the death of Prince Philip

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister

Shortly after the news broke, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said of the Duke of Edinburgh: “Prince Philip has won the affection of generations here in the UK, throughout the Commonwealth and around the world. He was the longest-serving consort in history [y] one of the last people survivors in this country that served in World War II.

He also said that the prince “helped direct the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an indisputably vital institution for the balance and happiness of our national life.”

Producers of The Crown

IMDb

The series released a statement about its condolences: “Netflix, Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television and The Crown production team are deeply saddened to learn of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. … Our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this sad time.”.

The Oscar nominee, Jonathan Pryce to take on the role of the Duke of Edinburgh in the fifth and sixth seasons of the show, which will be the last. He will star alongside Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II.