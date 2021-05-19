Celebrities accused of cultural appropriation

The problem is that these symbols are often misused, since the values ​​they represent in the culture from which they come are not respected.

Kim kardashian she wore a gold maang tikka and traditional Indian jewelry.

Kylie jenner with African American braids.

Justin Bieber He showed off his new dreadlocks and was accused of cultural appropriation. The Canadian singer had already worn them in 2016 and had also been criticized for the same issue.

However, he doesn’t seem to care.

Adele accused of cultural appropriation due to a photograph she posted on social media. The British singer winked at the Notting Hill Carnival celebration, wearing a bra with the Jamaican flag printed on it and a hairstyle called Bantu knots, characteristic of African culture.

Zac efron was accused of wearing dreadlocks in his hair just for “fun”

Selena Gomez was attacked for her performance of Come and Get It at the MTV Movie Awards in which she appeared with a bindi.

Reuters / The Grosby Group

Madonna At the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards she was criticized for wearing clothing and jewelry typical of the Berbers, a group of ethnic groups originating from North Africa.

Rita prays She is of white Albanian descent, both of her parents are, which surprised many fans as she has been seen wearing black hairstyles like Afros in the past.

Beyoncé, Bollywood diva at the wedding of the daughter of the richest man in India.

Jennifer Lopez she wore a t-shirt that said “magical girl from the Bronx” and people were enraged.

In 2013 Katy Perry dressed up as a Japanese geisha at the American Music Awards, which was also seen as a cultural and inappropriate appropriation.