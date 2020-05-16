Saturday May 16, 2020

Erling Haaland’s celebration a meter away from his teammates set the tone for the other matches on the 26th date of the German championship, which returned to competition after 60 days. A peculiar way of celebrating that already has some dissidents.

After two months of stopping due to the coronavirus, the Bundesliga resumed with interesting results in the fight for the championship. But what caught the attention of the return to football in Germany were the remote celebrations.

This happened for example in the match where Borussia hit Schalke 04. The opening of the account converted by Erling Haaland, his teammates kept the separation of one meter respectively.

Other celebrations that took place in the matches on the 26th of the German championship, were the clash of elbows and the null physical contact between them (be hug, hands and kisses).

However, this peculiar way of celebration already has a dissident, as is the case of Radamel Falcao. The Galatasaray striker criticized this new form of shouting a goal on his social networks.

“Seeing the return of football I ask myself: Is there a technical reason why hugging is not allowed in goals? Throughout the game we are in constant contact. At a corner kick are the defenders on top of you! In the barriers they are all together, ”he said in Colombian on his twitter account.

Seeing the return of football, I wonder: Is there a technical reason why hugging is not allowed in goals? Throughout the game we are in constant contact. At a corner kick are the defenders on top of you! In the barriers they are all together 🤔 – Radamel Falcao (@FALCAO) May 16, 2020

Image gallery