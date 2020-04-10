The Supreme Pontiff participates in the celebration of the Passion of Christ, in the Basilica of Saint Peter

By: Web Writing

He Pope Francisco will hear this Friday the homily of the Holy Friday, given by Raniero Cantalamessa, during the celebration of the Passion of Christ in the Basilica of Saint Peter.

During the ceremony, the Supreme Pontiff will perform the traditional prostration in front of the altar, in which Francis prostrates himself on the ground in front of the altar to pray for a few minutes.

This mass, like the rest of the activities of the Easter week It is performed with modifications, due to the contingency for the coronavirus COVID-19.