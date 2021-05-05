Celebration in the dressing room with Saras and Pau, who ended up drenched

05/05/2021

On at 00:24 CEST

Happiness and the desire to celebrate came to the Barça dressing room, after he managed to clearly impose himself on Zenit in the fifth match of the quarterfinals (79-53) and will stamp the ticket for the next Final Four in Cologne.

And it is that the team met in the locker room, waiting for Saras Jasikevicius and Pau Gasol to arrive, attending to the media after the triumph.

Y while Pau entered greeting all the club staff, just like Saras did, although they did not know what awaited them.

LIVE IN THE MOMENT !!! 🤪🥳 # F4Glory pic.twitter.com/kr9m1ddlfX – Barça Basket (@FCBbasket) May 4, 2021

It was putting their feet in the dressing room, when the whole team threw themselves on top of them to water them with water from the bottles who endured to recover from the effort. They both ended up completely drenched, but happy to achieve one of the great goals of the season.

Surely the fun lasted a while, although the technician cannot promise you too many celebrations because the team has an Endesa League match, this Thursday, against Obradoiro.