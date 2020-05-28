Celebration Day, historic Led Zeppelin concert, to be broadcast for 48 hours only

▲ Robert Plant and Jimmy Page in the image of the concert held at the 02 London Arena, in 2007.Photo Ap

Of the Writing

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, May 28, 2020, p. 8

Led Zeppelin and YouTube partner for an exclusive activity in which Celebration Day, the documentary concert of the band’s historic performance in 2007, where they paid tribute to their friend and founder of Atlantic Records, Ahmet Ertegun; It will be available only for three days, on the Official Led Zeppelin Channel on YouTube.

The premiere will be this Saturday, May 30, at 2:00 p.m.

On December 10, 2007, Led Zeppelin performed at the legendary 02 Arena in London for their first concert in 27 years, one of the most anticipated in rock history.

A total of 20 million people participated in an international lottery system to purchase tickets. Three of the band’s four founders, John Paul Jones, Jimmy Page, and Robert Plant, took the stage alongside Jason Bonham, son of the late John Bonham.

For more than two hours they played 16 songs from the fusion of rock and blues that characterizes the band.

The concert includes legendary performances like Whole Lotta Love, Rock and Roll, Kashmir, Black Dog and Stairway to Heaven. Both video and audio were recognized worldwide and were awarded the Grammy for best rock album.

The most innovative band

In 1968 Jimmy Page founded Led Zeppelin, a group that would become one of the most influential and innovative in contemporary music, with 300 million albums sold worldwide.

The band rose from the ashes of The Yardbirds when Page summoned Robert Plant, John Bonham, and John Paul Jones. In 1969 Led Zeppelin released his self-titled debut album, produced by Jimmy Page, like all works.

This marked the beginning of a 12-year history, during which the group was considered the largest and most innovative rock band in the world.

Led Zeppelin continues to be honored for his pivotal role in the history of music. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1995; He received a Grammy Award for Artistic Career in 2005, and a year later, he received the Polar Music P Award in Stockholm.

The band was also honored for their contribution to American culture at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2012. In recent years, the group embarked on a campaign to redeem their studio and live albums, along with BBC sessions. .

.