Celebrating while in the hospital is disrespectful and unsportsmanlike

Verstappen was prepared for a tough fight with Hamilton this Sunday at the British Grand Prix, but it was all over for the Red Bull driver at Turn 9 of the circuit of Silverstone in the first round.

Hamilton dove on the inside to pass him and the maneuver resulted in a touchdown between the two cars that Verstappen took the brunt of, going to slam into the tire fenders.

Verstappen got down visibly in pain from his damaged RB16B and, although he is physically fine, he had to be transferred to a hospital near the circuit for a more exhaustive examination.

Hamilton, for his part, was found guilty of the accident by the sports commissioners, who imposed a ten-second sanction on him to comply with his pit stop.

The Mercedes driver recovered from that and finally won the race after overtaking Charles Leclerc with two laps to go, sparking a great celebration for the Briton in front of the thousands of fans who packed the Silverstone track.

Verstappen He has not yet spoken to the media after the accident, but he did refer to what happened through his social networks.

“First of all: I’m glad to be well. It was quite an impact at 51G but I feel better,” he began.

The Dutchman then indicated that, according to him, the punishment he received Hamilton it is not enough for the consequences of your action.

“Obviously I am very disappointed to have been removed in this way. The sanction imposed does not help us at all and does not do justice to the dangerous maneuver that Lewis made on the track,” he launched.

By last, Verstappen it was against the celebrations of Hamilton, who celebrated his eighth victory in the British GP in a big way.

“To see the celebrations after the race while still in the hospital is disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behavior, but we keep going,” fired the Red Bull driver.

Christian Horner, Red Bull team boss, was in tune with his driver about what Hamilton did.

“I can’t see how Lewis can be satisfied when you’ve put your fellow competitor and driver in the hospital,” Horner said.

“It is disappointing. It is very upsetting. His actions have endangered the safety of another driver and for me that is not acceptable.”

“He was lucky that the same thing did not happen to him with Leclerc, since if he had not gone wide and had followed the line that corresponds to him, exactly the same incident would have occurred,” he concluded.

With Sunday’s result, Verstappen saw his lead over Hamilton in the drivers’ championship cut from 33 points to just eight.

The two will meet again in two weeks, when the Hungaroring circuit receives the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Additional reporting by Jonathan Noble

Gallery: Photos from the F1 British Grand Prix

Click on the arrows to scroll through the images

