Celebrating Star Wars Day with Light of the Jedi by Charles Soule

On the occasion of today's Star Wars Day celebration, we raffled among our followers three copies of Luz de los Jedi, third title of the event The High republic, written by Charles Soule

Star Wars: The High Republic is a literary initiative, a series of novels and comics for all ages with original stories that take place 200 years before The First Order, before The Empire or even before The Phantom Menace.

On January 5 of this year, the launch of the 5 titles of The High Republic in the United States and its arrival in Europe throughout 2021 with the promise of becoming one of the pillars of the Star Wars franchise. From the hand of Planeta Comic, the third book, “Luz de los Jedi” by Charles Soule, arrives in Spain, which will be on sale on May 5.

SYNOPSIS of LIGHT OF THE JEDI: The golden age. Intrepid hyperspace explorers expand The Republic to the farthest stars. The world grows under the benevolent leadership of the Senate and peace reigns, reinforced by the wisdom and strength of the renowned order of Force users known as the Jedi. The free citizens of the galaxy trust the Jedi’s ability to weather any storm, but even the brightest light can hide a shadow, and many storms could defy any training.

When an unusual catastrophe in hyperspace tears a ship to pieces, the wave of shrapnel emerging from the disaster threatens the entire system. The Jedi appear on the scene at the first distress call. However, the scope of the emergency can put even Jedi to the limit. As the sky shatters and destruction threatens the peaceful alliance they have helped build, the Jedi must rely on the Force to confront the fact that the slightest mistake could cost billions of lives.

As the Jedi bravely battle calamity, something grows beyond the limits of the Republic. Hyperspace is far more sinister than the Jedi could imagine. A threat, far from the light, hides in the dark a secret that could instill fear even in a Jedi heart.