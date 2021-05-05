Celebrate with Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner crosses the US to go with him | INSTAGRAM

Let us remember that on April 30, the American rapper, Travis scott, celebrated her 29th birthday, and all the members of the Kardashian Jenner clan They congratulated him publicly, because this is not all, it seems that the celebration continues and Kylie Jenner has been there at all times.

While his special day was officially last Friday, the rapper kept the party going all weekend while he was in Miami Florida with nothing more and nothing less than his ex partner sentimental and mother of her daughter.

According to a source close to those who are no longer a couple, but practically live together, the star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and the musician they had a very special night that started with dinner at a luxurious Y exclusive restaurant.

In this way he spoke: “The night began with a dinner in Komodo, where Kylie and Travis Walking through the restaurant along with their security team, the two dined and drank at an exclusive bird’s nest table in the open-air garden where she wore a multi-colored rainbow dress. “

And what a surprise, that same night the businesswoman He shared from his official Instagram account a publication of three images wearing an exact dress like the one in the description of the person who published the information.

The socialite showed the look when she posed in front of her vehicle at night, while she titled the aforementioned series of images as “Blurred nights”, while wearing heels and carrying a small pink bag, which we could see later in a story.

Later that night, Kylie apparently changed her clothes and headed to LIV’s epic “LIV ON SUNDAY” party in Fontainebleau, where Travis performed to celebrate his birthday while performing his best songs to his fervent audience.

And of course, instead of keeping a low profile, Stormi Webster’s mother decided to document some of her fun on her networks, with a small clip on TikTok, she said it all, plus the source confirmed what happened.

“Kylie remained in public view the entire time, sitting in the DJ booth dancing and laughing and wearing jeans with a bright yellow top,” the source shared, while speculation of a reconciliation began on the short video app.

We cannot forget to mention, either, that the also model shared on her profile a publication where we saw her wearing precisely that same outfit, and in fact she titled the images with a question.

“Do you want to know where I am?”, To which his faithful audience quickly replied and made their guesses, however, very few really knew, since most thought that he was on a business trip, as normally happens when he gets to get on to your luxurious private plane.

Now we know the truth, he was in Miami with Travis celebrated one more birthday by his side, although they are no longer a couple, they get along very well as long as their tender first-born grows up next to his two parents, without problems.

It is worth mentioning that the birthday celebrations come after Kylie shared some never-before-seen snapshots with her daughter, and before fans speculate that something might be going on between these two, a source also claimed that Travis and Kylie are good friends. and they have an excellent co-parenting relationship.

While Travis thanked all the birthday love of the Kardashian Jenner family, the Grammy nominee quickly returned to work announcing a great concert, and as we already saw, everything, in the company of the millionaire.