Celebrate Pride month with Clean & Clear

June is international gay pride month, and LGBTQIA + communities come together to celebrate the freedom to be themselves around the world.

Each year, a colorful and festive event recalls the union of a minority group that fought for decades to defend their rights and identity to free themselves from social prejudices, and achieve acceptance as an integral part of society.

This month was chosen by the original organizers of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transsexual (LGBTQIA +) community, and now added, Intersex, Transvestite, Transgender, Queer and Asexual, as a 30-day period that pays tribute to the uprising. of Stonewall occurred on June 28, 1989, which sparked a great and brutal outbreak of social movements that demanded freedom of expression in love with respect to sexual diversity, according to CNN.

Clean & Clear® CARE WITH PRIDE Campaign

That is why, to celebrate the achievements and progress made by this group, and as a way to continue generating awareness of equality and respect for them, Johnson & Johnson’s becomes a great ally for making these people more visible. .

Since 2011, the company had the initiative to create the Consumer Health CARE WITH PRIDE® line, as a form of open defense in love, equality and caring for the LGBTQIA + community, a social mission that continues today, after eleven years since it started.

According to an official statement from the company, provided to Now, they assure that they have created an exclusive limited edition packaging of the cleaner. Care with Pride Morning Burst Facial Cleanser. But, in addition, throughout the month of June, this campaign aims to donate $ 1 dollar for each purchase of a Care with Pride product, to the organization Family Equality, whose mission is to advance equality, dignity, and respect for the LGBTQIA + community and families.

The statement reads:

Since 2011 Johnson & Johnson’s has openly supported love and equality for members of the LGBTQIA + community. And through his Clean & Clear® CARE with PRIDE initiative, he has donated more than $ 1Million to nonprofits like PFLAG, Trevor Project, and Family Equality. To celebrate its 10th anniversary and as part of Pride Month, Clean & Clear® has designed an exclusive limited-edition packaging of Care with Pride Morning Burst Facial Cleanser. For the purchase of a Care with Pride product during the month of June, Clean & Clear® will donate $ 1 to Family Equality – an organization that focuses on the advancement of equality, dignity and respect for the LGBTQIA + community and families, building a community tolerant of change.

What are the benefits of the Morning Burst Facial Cleanser?

The Care with Pride Morning Burst Facial Cleanser and in general all the products designed for the company’s skin care, are designed to take care of and help with the needs of the skin, mainly in adolescents, being aware of the care of the same , looking clean and healthy.

Clean & Clear Morning Burst Facial Cleanser also nourishes your skin while removing dirt, oil, and impurities that build up overnight, removing dead skin cells. It is made with vitamin C and ginseng for a burst of energy and vitamins, and has an invigorating fragrance.

How to use:

It can be used daily, wetting the face a little, applying a considerable amount of the product to lather and then gently massaging the face, and then rinse the product very well.

Clean & Clear® skin care products are specially designed for the unique needs of teens’ skin, and as a fervent spokesperson for personal care, Clean & Clear®’s primary mission is to inspire teens to live in the present – and celebrate. the small but significant moments of their lives. Skin care is a vital component of personal care, when your skin looks clean and healthy, the doors open to reveal the best of you, from the inside out, body and soul. So let’s celebrate life, love and family and together let’s support the LGBTQIA + community, creating a safe space, where inclusion and diversity will always be welcomed and accepted with open arms.

Where to get the products?

According to information on the Carewithpride.com page, several brands, among them, Clean & Clear® have created these limited editions to celebrate the commitment to equality, love and care for all LGBTQIA + people. As such, the products will be available from retail partners such as Target, Amazon, Walgreens, Ulta, Kroger, Wakefern, Ahold, Nordstrom Rack, Rite-Aid, Hannaford, Harris Teeter, and Pharmapacks.

