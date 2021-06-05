Celebrate Pride Month by decorating your home in full color

In honor of Pride Month, we were inspired by the rainbow flag to help you fill every room in your home with color.

Every June we celebrate around the world the Pride month. The best known and most used universal symbol on this date is the rainbow flag composed of 6 stripes, its different colors reflect the diversity within the collective LGBTIQ + (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer and others), and aims to celebrate inclusion and unity.

Besides of specific meaning that each color has within the flag, we will tell you a little more about what each one transmits to us when we look at it, so that you can apply it in the best way in the decoration of your home.

Red: Life

It is believed that the Red It was the first color to receive a name, its strongest associations are with blood and fire, therefore, it is understood as a symbol of energy, vitality, strength, attraction, passion, heat, love and sensuality. It is a powerful color that captures our attention like no other, greatly stimulates the sense of sight and neuronal activation.

The Red It is the color of extroverts, it produces excitement and at the same time makes us feel warm. It is attributed the ability to activate us, generate movement, dynamism and action to achieve our goals.

Orange: Health and Healing

The Orange It is commonly used to get out of depressive situations, since it is a color full of energy, it is a very good stimulant of mood, willpower and emotional health. Helps to free oneself from past conditioning, fears, frustrations and inhibitions. For many it represents transformation and the ambition to create new things.

Being such a cheerful and fun color, the Orange increases optimism and self-confidence, is the color of physical and mental constructive energy, making it a favorite of creative people.

Yellow: Sunlight

In general, the color yellow it is associated with gold, warmth, power, happiness, clarity, energy, abundance, the sacred, and above all else, with sunlight. It is related to the intellectual part of the mind, the expression of our thoughts, originality, liberation and making quick decisions.

Studies affirm that yellow transmits optimism, good humor, can increase metabolism, self-esteem and reinforces our levels of well-being. It is a bright color that undoubtedly attracts the eyes and new ideas.

Green: Nature

The green It is one of the favorite colors of many people and it does not surprise us, since it is the color that we see the most in nature, we link it with new life, spring, freshness, balance, tranquility and healthy, in addition, inspires us to growth and renewal.

Traditionally the green symbolizes hope, optimism and good luck. Experts agree that it is a color that improves mood and fights anger, also encourages relaxation and helps us lower levels of anxiety and stress, especially in its lighter and muted tones, or when we use plants.

Blue: Serenity and Harmony

The elements we most associate with color blue They are the sky and the water, for this reason it is related to serenity, the eternal, the true, the dream, the freedom, the freshness, the mysticism and the divine. The blue color symbolizes all the feelings that go beyond simple passion and that remain in time, it transmits confidence and purity.

It is one of the colors most connected with harmony, peace and control of the situation, as well as with protection, knowledge and intelligence. The blue helps mental and spiritual clarity. In its darker tones it is linked to introspection and stability, while in its lighter tones it is linked to tranquility, generosity and relaxation.

Violet: Spirit

Born from the union of red and blue (strength and calm), the purple It has the particularity of expressing feelings that are attributed to both the feminine and the masculine, taking the best of each one to represent wisdom, spirituality, conscience, love, fantasy and other internal values ​​of the human being. It is the color of transformation, mystery and constant search.

Many consider the color purple as the passage from the earthly to the spiritual, it is related to magic, mysticism and faith. Due to its intensity, it was considered the color of eternity, and a symbol of power and strength that carried over to feelings of freedom, dignity, gender equality, and free expression.

We invite you to celebrate by filling your home with pride and color!