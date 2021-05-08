Celebrate Mother’s Day 2021 with tasty Latin family tradition pork recipes

Family meals to celebrate Mother’s Day take on special meaning. Make Mom aware of her favorite food, with dishes that not only fill the stomach but also warm the heart. We share classic Latin-style pork recipes with you, in tasty, nutritious and easy-to-prepare presentations.

You don’t need to be so pretentious and experiment with new exotic dishes. Traditional family dishes are a safe and appreciated bet. 79% of Hispanics seek a connection with the native culture in their meals according to a National Pork Board investigation; 62% say they prefer foods that remind them of family traditions.

Each family has their favorite dishes with which they like to celebrate special dates. From appetizers, marinades, mole, barbecue, among so many options. These recipes are made with pork tenderloin and pork tenderloin, since the leaner cuts healthier options according to the American Heart Association.

1. Pork roast in Chihuahua-style red chili

Chef Karla Martínez prepares with her mother, Goretti Rubio, the Chihuahua-style red chile pig, her native land.

Ingredients: 2 lbs fresh, unfrozen, raw sirloin or pork tenderloin, 2 tablespoons vegetable oil or your choice, 6 guajillo chili peppers, 2 ancho chili peppers, 4 medium fresh garlic cloves, 2 bay leaves, 1/2 tsp . dried thyme, 1/2 tsp. oregano, 1 tsp. cumin, salt and pepper to taste.

preparation:

1. Put a little oil in a medium saucepan and start to brown the pork

2. Clean and devein the chilies, save the seeds. In another pot with boiling water, soak the chilies for 5 minutes until they are soft.

3. Blend the chilies with the garlic cloves, thyme, oregano and cumin, plus 1/2 cup of the water where the chilies were cooked, salt and pepper. Strain this mixture well and add to the meat along with the whole bay leaves.

4. Cook over medium heat 20-30 minutes so that the chili mixture is well integrated with the meat and the meat is well cooked, stir from time to time, remove the bay leaves, rectify seasoning and serve.

5. Serve with rice and nopales salad with pico de gallo. Place some seeds of the chilies over the stew (optional).

2. Glazed pork

This recipe by chef Mía Castro is ideal for making traditional tacos with corn tortillas or wrapped in lettuce leaves.

Ingredients: 1 pound fresh roasted pork tenderloin, finely sliced ​​or minced, ½ cup fresh ripe mango, minced, ½ medium onion, thinly sliced, 2 fresh garlic cloves, minced, 1 tablespoon sesame oil, 3 tablespoons of reduced sodium soy sauce, 1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil and 2 tablespoons of rice wine vinegar.

Ingredients for the dipping sauce: ¼ cup of wine vinegar, 3 tablespoons of low sodium soy sauce, ¼ cup of extra virgin olive oil, ¼ teaspoon of salt, ¼ teaspoon of pepper, 2 tablespoons of Thai chili sauce.

preparation:

1. For the sauce, combine all the ingredients in a small saucepan, bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook uncovered until slightly thickened. Let it cool.

2. For the marinade, combine the garlic, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar, and sesame oil in a bowl. Mix with the minced pork. Let it sit for 15-20 minutes.

3. Heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a skillet over high heat. Add the marinated pork and stir quickly until the pork is no longer pink. Between 4 to 5 minutes. Add the mango, stir well and reserve.

4. To serve, spoon pork and mango mixture onto lettuce leaves; add cucumber, red bell pepper, green onions, jalapeño, cashews, and cilantro. Add the dipping sauce and voila!

3. Pork Birria

This birria by chef Karla Martínez is perfect to serve in a bowl accompanied by cilantro and fresh onion, and prepare delicious tacos with corn tortilla or also some quesabirrias. For the quesabirrias you just replace the corn tortillas with jicama “tortillas” and add cheese along with the cilantro and birria onion.

Ingredients:

4 pounds fresh, unfrozen, unprocessed pork tenderloin, 3 dried ancho peppers, 6 dried guajillo peppers, 2 large tomatoes, 4 cloves, ½ teaspoon cumin, 5 whole peppercorns, 4 fresh garlic cloves, 1 teaspoon dried oregano, ½ teaspoon marjoram, 2 bay leaves, 1 inch fresh ginger, ½ fresh white onion, 1 cinnamon stick, ½ cup white vinegar, 1 cup fresh orange juice, salt and pepper to taste.

preparation:

1. Marinate the pork fillet with salt and pepper and place in a baking dish.

2. Clean and devein the chili peppers. Put the chiles to lightly toast on a comal over medium heat, checking that the chili does not burn. Hydrate the chiles in a cup of hot water for 10 minutes or until soft.

3. Toast the tomatoes, onion, and garlic, then transfer to a blender.

4. Roast the cloves, cinnamon, cumin, pepper, oregano and marjoram for 30 seconds. Place these ingredients in the blender along with the ginger, orange juice, and vinegar. Add the hydrated chilies and grind everything until it is a puree. If the sauce is very thick add a cup of water. Season with salt to taste.

5. Pour the sauce and 2 cups of water over the pork, cover completely and make sure the birria has enough broth. Cover and marinate the meat in the refrigerator overnight or at least 4 hours for the pork to absorb all the flavor.

6. Add the marinated pork to a slow cooker and cook covered over medium heat for 3 hours or until the pork is soft and flaky. Add salt to taste.

It may interest you: