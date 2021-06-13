Celebrate Mia Khalifa, anniversary in a cute yellow dress

Celebrates Mia Khalifa, anniversary in a cute yellow dress | Instagram

The model and businesswoman Mia Khalifa shared several Photos where she posed with her husband Robert Sandberg to celebrate their anniversary, she was wearing a flirty yellow dress.

Thanking life for having a man like him by his side the beautiful celebrity of social networks and ex actress of the entertainment for adults, shared a nice message of thanks and love towards her husband.

In total, there were 8 photographs that he shared on his official Instagram account, as always showing a small comic side of the couple and projecting the great love they feel for each other.

Also read: Her best curves, Demi Rose shows off in sports attire

Mia khalifa She was wearing a simple, but very cute yellow dress, which by the way left her huge charms.

Thank you for every brave step you have taken for us in America, and for the coffee you wake me up with without fail in the morning, “wrote Mia Khalifa.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Probably in a few days we will start to see pictures of your wedding, since you mentioned it in your description, you surely wore an impressive dress with which you will leave more than one with your mouth open, as you have done for the last few years.