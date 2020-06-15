LIMA – The

Archbishop of Lima, Carlos Castillo, criticized the Peruvian health system in a

Unpublished mass without parishioners, but full of portraits of more than 5,000 that

died from the new coronavirus.

It is the first time in more than 400 years that

Lima cathedral an empty mass with portraits of victims of a

pandemic.

Peru is the eighth country in the world with the highest number of infected.

Castillo said that the Peruvian health system

“It is based on selfishness and business and not on mercy and

solidarity with the people ”.

Hundreds have died at the door of the

hospitals, at home after unanswered calls to health services or

his relatives have been ruined by the high costs of

oxygen needed for recovery or excessively expensive care

in private clinics.

Castillo asked the rich and powerful to be

in solidarity with the hunger of the poor a week after the World Bank

announced that in 2020 Peru will have one of the strongest economic contractions

of the western hemisphere with a 12% reduction in its domestic product

stupid.

“A harder time is coming, it would be

terrible that in the next time we will have thousands of those photos but of the dead

from hunger, it would be terrible that in the next time the dead that come

be because of the coronavirus but because we have not opened our fists, “he said.

Since Tuesday, the archbishopric has printed thousands of

portraits that the relatives of the deceased sent to the email

institutional, which ended saturated after the call.

Throughout Saturday, the press team of the

archbishopric placed the photographs on the 84 pews of the cathedral, but

Lacking space, Castillo ordered thousands more to be placed on the walls.

Amidst the thousands of portraits, the chief of

communications from the archbishopric Juan José Dioses told The Associated Press

that the time will come when I will tell “her daughter Valentina and her grandchildren in

that there was a day that the cathedral was full not of people but of photos ”.

You could see portraits of doctors, police,

firefighters, street sweepers, journalists, grandparents hugging their grandchildren, a woman

dancing with her son and even a baby, all victims of COVID-19.

The new coronavirus has caused until Saturday

more than 6,400 dead and more than 225,000 infected in Peru. The South American country

It is the second most contagious in Latin America, after Brazil.

