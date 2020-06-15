LIMA – The
Archbishop of Lima, Carlos Castillo, criticized the Peruvian health system in a
Unpublished mass without parishioners, but full of portraits of more than 5,000 that
died from the new coronavirus.
It is the first time in more than 400 years that
Lima cathedral an empty mass with portraits of victims of a
pandemic.
Peru is the eighth country in the world with the highest number of infected.
Castillo said that the Peruvian health system
“It is based on selfishness and business and not on mercy and
solidarity with the people ”.
Hundreds have died at the door of the
hospitals, at home after unanswered calls to health services or
his relatives have been ruined by the high costs of
oxygen needed for recovery or excessively expensive care
in private clinics.
Castillo asked the rich and powerful to be
in solidarity with the hunger of the poor a week after the World Bank
announced that in 2020 Peru will have one of the strongest economic contractions
of the western hemisphere with a 12% reduction in its domestic product
stupid.
“A harder time is coming, it would be
terrible that in the next time we will have thousands of those photos but of the dead
from hunger, it would be terrible that in the next time the dead that come
be because of the coronavirus but because we have not opened our fists, “he said.
Since Tuesday, the archbishopric has printed thousands of
portraits that the relatives of the deceased sent to the email
institutional, which ended saturated after the call.
Throughout Saturday, the press team of the
archbishopric placed the photographs on the 84 pews of the cathedral, but
Lacking space, Castillo ordered thousands more to be placed on the walls.
Amidst the thousands of portraits, the chief of
communications from the archbishopric Juan José Dioses told The Associated Press
that the time will come when I will tell “her daughter Valentina and her grandchildren in
that there was a day that the cathedral was full not of people but of photos ”.
You could see portraits of doctors, police,
firefighters, street sweepers, journalists, grandparents hugging their grandchildren, a woman
dancing with her son and even a baby, all victims of COVID-19.
The new coronavirus has caused until Saturday
more than 6,400 dead and more than 225,000 infected in Peru. The South American country
It is the second most contagious in Latin America, after Brazil.
