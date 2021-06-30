celebrate it with these mobile phones and laptops on sale

These two smartphones and laptops are ideal for enjoying social networks to the fullest.

June 30 is not just any day, it is the International Day of Social Networks, platforms such as Facebook, Twitter or Instagram in which billions of people enter every day. To fully enjoy social networks, we want to recommend you two mobiles and two laptops that you can buy on sale right now.

The origin of this celebration dates back to 2010, when the Mashable portal saw it necessary to commemorate the existence of digital platforms that have become keys to communication, information and entertainment of millions of people. Since then, June 30 is the International Day of Social Networks, and we celebrate it too.

Mobile phones

Smartphones are the main devices in which we use social networks, as it is as easy as installing the applications through the Google Play Store. Twitter, TikTok, Instagram … To consult the multimedia content of these networks it is best to have a smartphone with AMOLED screen that looks with quality, that’s why we want to recommend these two on offer.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S mount a screen 6.43-inch AMOLED with Full HD resolution, a size more than good to see social networks in detail. The power to navigate between the applications is not a problem, as it equips the processor MediaTek Helio G95 with 6 GB of RAM. In addition, you can install many apps, as it has 128 GB of internal storage.

To upload quality photos and videos to the networks, then use your 64 MP main camera, which comes accompanied by an 8 MP ultra wide angle, 2 MP macro and 2 MP depth sensor. Autonomy offers you plenty to use Twitter, Instagram or Facebook without having to go through the charger every bit, since it has a large 5,000 mAh battery with super 33W fast charging. The original price of the Redmi Note 10S is 249 euros, but you can buy it on Amazon for 196 euros.

Samsung Galaxy A32

Another good mobile to use social networks is the Samsung Galaxy A32, with a screen 6.4-inch Super AMOLED and Full HD resolution*. Samsung is used to equipping its mobiles with good screens, and this Galaxy A32 is not far behind. The processor works under its chassis MediaTek Helio G80, with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage to store your images, videos and applications.

64 MP is the main camera from the terminal, which ensures you take sharp photos and videos to publish on your networks. The Galaxy A32 is also endowed with a great 5,000 mAh battery, with 15W fast charge. Its original price is 299 euros, although it is on sale for 265 euros on Amazon.

Laptops

You can also use social networks from a laptop, with the convenience that you see the posts on a large screenor. Also, you can use advanced editing programs to make your content the most interesting and original from the networks. There are many possibilities you have to use these platforms on a laptop, so we want to recommend two that are on sale.

HP 14s-dq2004ns

This HP notebook features a 14 inches with Full HD resolution so you can see all the multimedia content with all the details and the best color representation. Your processor is a Intel Core i5-1135G7, with 8 GB of RAM and Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics card, so the performance will be more than solvent.

In addition, this laptop stands out for its slim and lightweight design that makes it easy for you to take it with you anywhere. On the other hand, ride a Long duration battery. The original price of this HP 14s-dq2004ns is 599.99 euros, but it goes down to 549.99 euros thanks to the Amazon offer.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go

Another complete laptop to use social networks, and also work and entertainment activities, is this Microsoft Surface Laptop Go. First of all, this model is interesting because it has a ultra lightweight design, weighs just over 1 kg. Its screen is touch, has a size of 12.5 inches, while the processor is a Intel Core i5-1035G1, with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB SSD.

It comes with Windows 10 Home S as an operating system, and it has a battery that can reach up to 13 hours of use, supports fast charge. In addition, in terms of security, the computer includes a fingerprint sensor on the on / off button so only you can unlock it. This Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is worth 799.99 euros, but on sale it falls to 599 euros current.

