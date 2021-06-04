celebrate it with the best bicycles and accessories that you cannot miss

Celebrate this special day by pampering yourself with a complete electric bike or accessories such as a good speedometer.

The bicycle, that healthy, ecological and economic means of transport to get around, celebrates its day on June 3. We also love to move by bike, so we have made a selection with various bikes and accessories that you can buy at the best price to join the celebration.

East International Bicycle Day It has been held since 2018 by decision of the UN, which wanted to give more prominence to a means of transport so important to reduce pollution. In addition to giving a little to the pedals this June 3, we encourage you to get the accessories that you can not miss for your bike. If you don’t have one, here you will also find good bicycle proposals for inside and outside the home.

Gadgets

Mobile Cover

When doing routes with your bike, it is always important to carry your mobile with you, because you may need it to communicate at any time. Besides, you can also use it to record the journey, the kilometers traveled, the time spent … Therefore, it is important that you carry your mobile by hand, and what better than this TURATA brand smartphone case that you can place on the handlebar. It is transparent and tactile, so you can use the phone while it is protected even from the rain, because it also it is waterproof.

Know more: Mobile Cover

Back light

Safety is paramount while cycling, so it is key that you bring all the necessary lighting elements. One of them is the rear light, like this one on DONPEREGRINO M2, which has autonomy for up to 90 hours of use. Also has 5 fixed and flashing modes, and can be charged via USB.

Know more: Back light

Front light

Just like a taillight so others can see you, it’s also important to use a headlight to see what’s in front of you when the sun is going down. We propose you this DONPEREGRINO model, with 1,000 lumens and 4 intensity modes. It also has an IP67 waterproof certificate and a 2,600 mAh battery that is rechargeable by USB.

Know more: Front light

Speedometer

If you still do not have a speedometer to calculate the speed you reach with the power of your legs, you can get this VOLUEX wireless speedometer. Besides informing you about the speed, it also shows you the temperature and the time. It has IPX7 resistanceso it can get wet without getting damaged.

Know more: Speedometer

To go out

Small folding electric bike

Electric bicycles are very fashionable, as they allow you to move comfortably around the city without having to work too hard. This Fafrees electric bike is foldable, so you can also store it at home or anywhere without taking up much space. Have 3 driving modes (electric without pedals, electric with pedals and common bicycle) and super bright headlights To light the way in the dark

Know more: Small folding electric bike

Big electric bike

If you prefer a large electric bike, take a look at this model from Skateflash, with a power of 250W and a maximum speed of 25 kilometers per hour. It has a modern design, which adapts to any terrain, and a battery that gives it up to 40 kilometers of autonomy.

Know more: Big electric bike

For home

Stationary bicycle

If you want to get in shape without leaving home, this Ultrasport exercise bike is a great option. It is a very easy to assemble model, which you can fold easily so it doesn’t take up a lot of space at home. Also has 8 resistance levels and LCD display in which you can see the data of your exercise.

Know more: Stationary bicycle

Spinning bike

From Gridinlux brand is this spinning bike Trainer Alpine 8500, with a beautiful design in black and orange. It is suitable for users who measure 1.80 meters maximum, and has aluminum pedals with a strong grip system to the soles, adjustable resistance to adapt the device 100% to your training needs, heart rate sensors on the handlebars, 25 kg flywheel, LCD screen to view all data and shock absorption system to take care of your body.

Know more: Spinning bike

Related topics: Technology

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ andro4all Join