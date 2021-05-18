Celebrate International Museum Day with Google Arts & Culture

A tour of other Spanish museums

In addition to the museums mentioned above, Google Arts & Culture also offers users the possibility of accessing, from home, the collections of numerous national and regional museums.

A good example can be found with the Railway Museum, which allows us to learn more about the history of the railway and take a comprehensive tour of it; the Museum of Fine Arts in Seville, which has different works by some of the main masters of the Baroque, or the Museum of Girona, with its work ‘Moon Night in Girona’.

On the other hand, from today Google Arts & Culture also offers new content that will give users the possibility of enjoying different special reports, such as the ‘Journey to the human body’, from the Granada Science Park, or three new exhibitions on the history of the Palace of Fernán Núñez.