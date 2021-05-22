Celebrate flirtatious Lizbeth Rodríguez, she turns 27 years old!

Celebrate flirtatious Lizbeth Rodríguez, she is 27 years old! | Instagram

The youtuber and actress Lizbeth Rodríguez shared excitedly that this May 22nd turns 27 years old, through a photo of the most flirtatious that he recently shared in addition to an emotional message he shared the news for everyone who did not know that he is celebrating.

Liz is originally from the city of Tijuana Baja California which is where he appears to be currently residing alongside his little Eros and part of his production team.

Showing off her figure in this curious photograph Lizbeth Rodriguez She looks like a professional, being quite active in her social networks we have realized that she loves to take photos, she manages to pose like the great celebrities just like a professional.

It’s been an hour since Lizbeth shared this Photo where it is shown with a gray short-sleeved dress, it seems that the black colla that can be seen is part of the outfit, what immediately draws attention is a stone that is between her eyebrows, it draws a lot of attention.

The interesting and striking thing about the image is that it seems to have an edition that resembles flames around the camera lens, it is an effect that stands out at sight, her hair is braided and quite long, as for her makeup it is a little discreet but striking in the part of his eyes, as they look quite intense, but not as much as on other occasions.

Also read: He denies having targeted him, Enrique Guzmán against Pablo Moctezuma

Among the message you wrote in the description, you first announce that you are on long tablecloths turning 27 years old.

He affirms that his followers are a great motivation to continue with his projects, this because it is thanks to them that he has become a personality of social networks, without their support he surely could not hold the title he has today.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Today at my 27: I still don’t care what they will say and I keep trying to be better every day! “, Wrote the YouTuber.

Surely this day she will enjoy it in the company of her family as well as her friends, her little son and her boyfriend Esteban Villagomez, who coincidentally we have not seen in the latest videos of the driver.

Her photo has more than 24 thousand red hearts and 337 comments congratulating her on her birthday, there are those who admire her and love her a lot, it is her fans who always support her and are with her in all her projects, we hope she has an excellent birthday congratulations!