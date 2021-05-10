Celebrate Elsa Jean on Mother’s Day with her “children”! | Instagram

It was with pink linen that the beautiful actress Elsa Jean next to her “Sons”, wearing a very flirtatious and at the same time revealing outfit.

On Monday, May 10, the Mother’s day, surely some pretty celebrity like it is Elsa jean he will celebrate himself even though his “children” are his pets.

Many people consider their pets as their own children, because they are cared for and treated like a real child, which for many it is and they could even consider a plant within this group.

Elsa dream shared a photo an hour ago, where she mentions Mother’s Day, she appears next to her two pug very excited, while wearing a tiny pajamas satin rose.

The beautiful model and actress has mentioned on more than one occasion that she adores her pets, which as she has already seen, she considers as her children.

Even in the description of his official Instagram account, he mentions that if someone makes fun of his dogs, he will block them immediately, without thinking twice.