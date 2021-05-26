celebrate big with these products

We have selected the best products you can buy to show how proud you are to be a geek.

This May 25 is the Geek Pride Day, the date chosen for you to proudly show that you are a geek. We are too, and as we understand the subject, we have selected 15 items that will make you fall in love if you are a fan of Star Wars, Marvel and geek culture in general.

To understand the celebration of this day we must go back to May 25, 1977, the day on which the first installment of Star Wars was released, A new hope. For this simple reason, the Spanish blogger Germán Martínez, known as “Señor Buebo”, promoted in 2006 the celebration of Geek Pride Day every May 25.

This special date is commemorated with events of all kinds, from movie screenings to costume contests. As we say, it started in Spain, but it is already popular in the rest of the world. Obviously, we are no less and we also want to join the celebration by recommending you the best “geek” products you can buy.

Movile cover

Your mobile needs a cover to be well protected and, that way, you can use it with peace of mind. These are our geek proposals for your mobile.

For iPhone XR

Protect the back, and also the screen and cameras of your iPhone XR with this official Star Wars case with a design based on Darth Vader and the Stormtrooper. Weight less than 50 grams, so you won’t notice any changes when you use it with your Apple smartphone.

Know more: Star Wars iPhone XR case

For Redmi Note 9S and 9 Pro

If you have a Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S or Redmi Note 9 Pro, you can protect it with a most elegant case starring Darth vader. It is a strong and flexible silicone sleeve, with maximum fit and protection when used with the terminal.

Know more: Darth Vader Redmi Note 9S and 9 Pro case

For Samsung Galaxy A51

If Chewbacca is one of your favorite Star Wars characters and you have a Samsung Galaxy A51, this case is the one for you. It is made with special silicone TPU, and it is non-slip, so that the mobile is safe when you have it in your hands.

Know more: Chewbacca Samsung Galaxy A51 case

Duvet cover Guardians of the Galaxy

You can show your geek pride even when you sleep with this duvet cover with the design of Groot, a mythical character from Guardians of the Galaxy. It is a cover anti-allergy, breathable and fade resistant It comes in a pack of 1 220 x 240 cm duvet cover and 2 50 x 75 cm pillowcases.

Know more: Duvet cover Guardians of the Galaxy

Keychains

With the keys to your house or car you can also show that your great geek culture, you just have to choose the ideal keychain. These are our proposals.

Marvel

Marvel could not be missing in our selection of products, and it is present in nothing more and nothing less than in this set of keychains of the most well-known superheroes. Black Panther, Thor, Spiderman … Not one is missing in this pack of 6 keychains that you can share with other members of your family who are also geeks. By the way, each of them has a size 4cm x 2.7cm.

Know more: Marvel Keychain

Baby yoda

Baby Yoda has been one of the most popular characters in the last generations of Star Wars, and you can carry it with your keys with this keychain that will make all fans of the saga who see it fall in love, because it is the most adorable. To give you an idea, it has about 5 cm high.

Know more: Baby Yoda Keychain

Darth vader

Darth Vader can bring the power of the dark side to your keys if you add this keychain of a few 5 centimeters tall. Of course, it does not lack its famous laser sword.

Know more: Darth Vader Keychain

Cups

Your home can also be a true reflection of your tastes, more specifically, your kitchen. Have breakfast every day with characters as Captain America or see one of the Star Wars ships with these “geek” mugs.

Captain America (customizable)

This ceramic mug has a clear protagonist: Captain America. If you like the character, you can buy this mug, with the option of even personalize it with your name. You can even choose the color of the inside of the mug, without fear of using it in the dishwasher or microwave.

Know more: Captain America Mug (customizable)

Starbucks

Star Wars Coffee is the Starbucks-style imitation of Star Wars in this white mug with high-quality printing. Of course you can use it in the microwave or put it in the dishwasher without fear of losing the impression. Although we have not mentioned it so far, this mug and previous products are also good gift choice if you have to give it to a known lover of this culture.

Know more: Starbucks Mug

Millenium Falcon

Another nice mug to celebrate Geek Pride Day is this one with the Millennium Falcon design in which they mark the most important components of the ship. It is made of ceramic and has a capacity of 315 ml.

Know more: Millennium Falcon Mug

Bedside lamp

You can also decorate your room with one of these bedside lamps from innovative 3D design. These are its main characteristics.

Star Wars Characters

Give your room an eye-catching touch with this 3D LED night light that you can buy at 4 different models: Baby Yoda, Death Star, Millennium Falcon, Mandalorian. Its color can vary between 7 different shades, and has a remote to control it from a distance. It also has a button on the base to control its use.

Know more: Star Wars characters lamp

Hombre de Hierro

If your favorite character is Iron Man, you cannot miss this 3D optical illusion lamp with 16 different colors. With the remote control you can change its tonality and also adjust its brightness. It has two types of power: 3 AA batteries not included or USB port. Without a doubt, this lamp can also be a good birthday present.

Know more: Iron Man Lamp

Figures

One of the star products among lovers of geek culture are the figures of the most popular characters, like Darth Vader or Batman. This guide could not be left behind and we are also going to recommend some of the best figures you can buy.

Batman

The Dark Knight of Gotham City wants to rule the city, or at least your room, with this figure from the manufacturer Schleich. Its dimensions are 11.68 x 8.25 x 16.26 cm and weighs about 120 grams, with a good quality finish.

Know more: Batman figure

Thor

On your shelves or desks you can also place this figure of Thor, with the hammer raised ready to fight. It is a figure modeled with great precision and painted by hand. By the way, its size is 14 x 8.5 x 18.5 cm and weighs about 30 grams.

Know more: Thor figure

Darth vader

We finish with this Darth Vader figure from the POP collection, which stands out for a head that is larger than the body. The figure has a height of about 9 centimeters, it comes packed in an illustrated and windowed box, and no, the red lightsaber is not missing.

Know more: Darth Vader figure

Cups, figures, keychains, night lamps … There are many and varied products that you can buy on Amazon to celebrate Geek Pride Day this May 25. If you already have some similar items at home, we encourage you to recommend them to us. What “geek” products can we not miss?

