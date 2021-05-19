Celebrate 6 million, Livia Brito will please her aliens

Celebrate 6 million, Livia Brito will please her LIVIAns | Instagram

Definitely, the actress Livia Brito, has known how to win the hearts of more users of social networks and it is now that she celebrates on the popular platform her more than 6 million, her “relieved“They will not let this great moment pass.

After Livia brito will add the amount of 6 million followers on his Instagram account, which is why he would be very happy, the “cuban“he questions his” aliens “” What would be the best way to celebrate it? “

With an image that was shared on her Instagram Stories, the one remembered by the character of “Yolanda Cadena” in “La Piloto” celebrated her 6 million new subscribers.

Many Congratulations @LIVIABRITOPES … 6 Million Instagram …. You deserve that and more, the publication itself pointed out in which the native of Ciego de Ávila, Cuba appeared at the forefront of the dedication.

Similarly, the Televisa actress shared another image in which she accompanied with a message in which she questioned her fans about what would be the best way to celebrate it?

We are already 6 million my #aLIVIAnados Thank you for making this great family, you are the best, I love you What would you like us to do to celebrate it?

The “TV actress“Whoever turned to social networks joined the platform fever with videos on Tik Tok, which they also shared on popular applications such as YouTube and Instagram.

Livia Brito Pestana, reaffirmed her faithful commitment to the care of her figure and through a wide variety of recordings, the almost 36-year-old celebrity inspired her followers with various routines that contributed to keeping fit, as well as caring for her image.

In the midst of some music videos and other recordings in which the current protagonist of “The soulless“He showed the fruits of his constant routines.

Now, the remembered interpreter of “La Piloto” and “Médicos: Línea de Vida”, two of which were her last appearances on screen after a break of several months in her career, will not only resume her acting career but also has become one of the most popular on social networks.

Do you leave the controversy behind?

This whole process has not been rosy for the “faithful assiduous to the fitness life”, since a part of the audience has expressed in various spaces, their disagreement for supporting the interpreter.

Apparently, it seems “inconceivable” to them that Brito Pestana could have another chance in the entertainment industry after being considered “persona no grata in Mexico” after the strong controversy derived from the scandalous dispute in which he attacked a paparazzi .

Although the “theater actress” was punished by producers, leaving her out of some projects after these events, resulting in an absence of several months, the “model” returned with new courage and it is this new production that has given her the opportunity to resume his career again.

Some have described them as a “prize” and they quickly forget their “offenses” since they do not forget that the “youtuber” will manifest “hate Mexicans” in the midst of the disputes that she starred in a last July vacation in Quintana Roo in 2020.

Likewise, many question these facts calling them “unfair” given the fact that the former reality show host, like “Dancing for a dream”, has not presented a formal apology to the aggrieved person nor has she tried to compensate him for the incident, this, It has made her lacking in “humility” as some of the comments refer.

It took several months for the actress of “Triunfo del amor”, “De que te quiero, te quiero”, “Abismo de pas! Ón”, among others, could resume her career, which would finally come amid her popularity in the social networks to which he turned during his months of absence and where until today, he already has 6 million followers, which today he celebrates with his fans.