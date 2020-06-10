The legendary car will incorporate special edition commemorative emblems and new exterior colors that will make it look unique.

Dodge Challenger, the American muscle car is turning 50 years old, so Dodge has decided to launch a new special edition to the market to commemorate the half century of success of this sports classic.

The Dodge Challenger 50th Anniversary Commemorative Edition It will present a unique finish for the exterior, which will be combined with new finishes and interior details, which will be available for the R / T, R / T Scat Pack and R / T Performance Plus Package versions.

This special edition will be available at 7 colors Exteriors such as the Smoke Show black, Indigo Blue and the traditional Octane Red, which are combined with a new roof finishing in satin black, some specific insignia of the model, some logos of ’50’ illuminated by LED light and, of course, a new set of 20-inch wheels that reveal your brake system Brembo.

According to the Motorpasión portal, the interior of the Dodge Challenger special edition will feature unique details such as upholstery with a combination of perforated Nappa leather and alcantara, incorporating heating and ventilation in the two front seats, and safety bearings on the belts featuring the ’50’ logo embroidered.

In the instrument panel it is possible to see the carbon fiber in its composition, in addition to a new flat-based steering wheel inspired by that of the Challenger 1970, as well as white-faced gauges with yellow accents and “50” logo rugs all inspired by the classic model of this car.

The cost for the package 50th Anniversary Commemorative Edition it will be $ 4,995 for the Challenger R / T (108 thousand 523 pesos), $ 5,495 for the R / T Scat Pack version (119,397 pesos) and 11,495 green tickets (249,697 pesos) for the R / T Scat Pack Widebody, a price to which, obviously, you will have to add the cost of the car.

The first deliveries of the Challenger 50th Anniversary Commemorative Edition are expected to begin in the fall.

