The world would not be the same without the legendary video game PacMac that this May 22 celebrates 40 years of entertaining and exciting “gamers” of various generations all over the planet and to celebrate it they launch the song “Join the PAC”, as well as commemorative products.

The musical piece, which was released on the occasion of the four decades of existence of the “labyrinth game”, was composed by the Japanese musician Ken Ishii, and it is accompanied by a video clip directed by Yuichi Kodama.

Also as part of the novelties to commemorate the anniversary of the popular video game, the launch of a tamagotchi, (retro device of popular virtual pets), was announced. inspired by PacMan, and these designs can be obtained in black or yellow, and there is the deluxe version, which includes an open-mouth case to place the tamagotchi.

There is also the machine Tiny Arcade Tabletop, a PacMan miniature cabinet with a 1-inch high-resolution screen that nostalgic gamers will enjoy.

40 years ago, Toru Iwatani, designer of the Japanese company Namco, did not imagine that his creation PacMan would leave a mark on the video game industry and would become a globally recognized image and brand that has inspired movies, series, and record breaking.

The origin of the famous yellow character eats ghosts, arises when Iwatani ate pizza and note that by removing a section, what was left was something similar to an open-mouthed head.

PacMan was officially launched on May 22, 1980 in Japan. Was originally called Puck-man, but upon arrival in the United States the name was modified because it could be confused with an obscene word if the “P” was changed to the “F”.

In a very short time, he had the Guinness record of the most successful and popular arcade video game in the world in the 80s, selling 293,822 units from 1981 to 1987.

With the passage of time, his wife Ms. PacMan, Jr. Pac-Man and Baby PacMan (children of both), Professor PacMan, and his in-laws Pac Master and Ms. Pac Master, as well as their pet Chomp, chomp, among others, emerged. .

