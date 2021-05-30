Celebrate 100 thousand subscribers, Celia Lora was successful as YouTuber

Celebrates 100 thousand subscribers, Celia Lora was successful as YouTuber | INSTAGRAM

After several months of having started with his new stage of YouTuber the pretty model Y Mexican driver, Celia Lora, is celebrating her arrival at 100,000 subscribers and has even already received her plaque from YouTube.

He announced his excellent achievement through a video in his own channel of course in which the person who is in charge of avoiding the videos and his team of recording They came to give him the recognition that came from the company in addition to giving him a very nice cake on which he had drawn the logo of the portal.

Her companions took pains and prepared the surprise for her, arriving while she was at the table with her relatives celebrating the moment with great emotion and of course thanking the Lord Youtube and his followers for this great achievement they did together.

After the small celebration they had in their dining room, they read the letter they received and with some emotional words, they thanked them once again, and after that they posted a compilation of the best moments their channel has had.

Among the best moments they found many scenes from “The corner of the jacket” that funny section where Celia read the comments she receives through direct messages from Instagram.

In case you have not seen one of those chapters, we highly recommend her because it is really quite entertaining and funny the way she takes things because in reality they send her impressive messages and sometimes even disgusting but she takes it all at once. light and have fun about it by sharing it with us.

Celia will surely continue to upload new videos without neglecting to associate the audience that is there ready to see them and that already has 100,000 followers that seems little but it is the beginning of something great.

Perhaps soon we will be able to see her celebrating her million subscribers, an achievement that she will surely achieve but that will continue to cost her dedication and effort as well as perseverance because she needs to upload the videos constantly so that the visits arrive.

In Show News we will continue to share their latest curiosities and of course the most important achievements that the beautiful daughter of Alex Lora will achieve.